» 01/12/2017, 16.15
UNITED STATES – CHINA
Tillerson sets stage for confrontation with Beijing over South China Sea islands
"Building islands and then putting military assets on those islands is akin to Russia's taking of Crimea. Its taking of territory that others lay claim to," Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson said.
