01/25/2017, 12.30
KAZAKHSTAN - SYRIA
Timid "breakthrough" in first direct peace talks on Syria in Astana
For Turkey, the meeting has increased the level of "trust" between the two sides. Russian expert: "The beginning of a" process with an important aspect in "psychological terms." But positions between government and rebels remain distant, awaiting UN meeting in Geneva.
See also
11/01/2017 18:31:00 KAZAKHSTAN – SYRIA
As Astana gets ready for Syria peace conference, opposition remains divided
Kazakhstan’s role will be limited to hosting the meeting. This means that Russia, Iran and Turkey will play the main role in solving the regional crisis. Erdogan reiterates partnership with Moscow. Only Syrian opposition groups sponsored by Ankara will be at the meeting. Other groups have been blocked.
24/01/2017 13:00:00 SYRIA - VATICAN
Vicar of Aleppo: Christians and Muslims celebrate Card. Zenari and papal delegate
The apostolic nuncio and under-secretary of the Congregation for Integral Human Development visited the northern metropolis from 18 to 23 the. Msgr. Abou Khazen: "Joy" of the faithful for our continued "presence." The "gratitude" of Muslims who "say they have learned charity from us." The cautious "hope" in Astana talks, to reach a "cease fire".
17/01/2017 16:07:00 SYRIA – KAZAKHSTAN
“All” rebel groups to be present at the Syria peace talks in Astana
Brokered by Russia and Turkey, the meeting is set for the Kazakh capital. For rebel leader, the aim is to end the "crimes" of the Syrian government. Assad is "optimistic". For Lavrov, this is an opportunity to extend ceasefire and involve rebel field commanders in "the political process".
23/01/2017 17:41:00 KAZAKHSTAN – SYRIA
Syria peace talks start in Astana amid a "war of words" between government and rebels
For the first time, government delegates and representatives of armed groups meet. Rebels refuse to hold the first session “face-to-face” to protest the government’s failure to respect the truce. Syria’s chief negotiator calls the opposition’s attitude "provocative". Russia’s role and Turkey’s shift are key factors.
14/01/2017 16:29:00 KAZAKHSTAN – RUSSIA – UNITED STATES
Moscow to invite new Trump administration to Syria peace talks in Astana
The Kremlin bypassed President Obama, not involved in the background work for the talks in the Kazakh capital. Outgoing administration tells Trump to honour the invitation. Russia is in favour of the "broadest possible representation of the parties." According to Ankara, the US presence is necessary.
|
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
