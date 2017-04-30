05 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 05/05/2017, 14.57

    JAPAN

    Tokyo, never so few children. Only 15.71 million under 15



    More than 890 rural communities are in danger of extinction by 2040. 8.05 million males, 7.67 million females. Children account for 12.4% of the total population. The Tokyo Prefecture is in contradiction with the rest of the country. Archbishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi: "This trend can affect the very existence of parishes." 

    Tokyo (AsiaNews) - Japan's birth-rate continues to plunge. Starting from 1 April, the number of children under 15 years of age stands at 15.71 million, down 170,000 compared to the previous year, the worst since 1950.

    According to a government survey released today marking National Children's Day, the figure reported a contraction for the 36th consecutive year and represents nearly half the peak in 1954, equal to 29.88 million. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has estimated the figure based on the national census data.

    Children account for 12.4% of the total population. The percentage dropped to almost a third from 35.4 percent in 1950, the highest ever recorded. Of the 15.71 million children, 8.05 million are males, while 7.67 million are females.

    In contrast with the rest of the country, the Tokyo Prefecture is the only one to record year after year an increase in the young population. The aging of society is in fact a problem that is aggravated in rural areas.

    A 2015 government expert's report on demography in Japan showed that by 2040, the decline in the population could force more than 890 rural communities into extinction. Archbishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi, bishop of Niigata, commented on the data with great concern for the life of the Catholic Church in the country.

    "This trend may affect the very existence of the parishes," Msgr. Kikuchi told AsiaNews. "Given that the recent economic situation in Japan is not conducive to raising many children, it is irresponsible for the Catholic Church to impose a policy of more children, while many families are suffering from financial difficulties caused by children’s education without the support of the government." 
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Japan
    Demographics
    Aging Population
    Birth Rate
    Children
    Msgr. Kikuchi











    See also

    08/03/2016 17:25:00 JAPAN
    ‘Death with dignity’ debate troubling Japan, as it opens the door to euthanasia

    Health spending now stands at US$ 350 billion, one third for people over 75. With a low birth rate , the country’s population shrank for the first time last year. The issue is front and centre on TV, in newspapers and parliament. For one pro-life group, it would lead to “genetic selection”.



    24/03/2014 JAPAN
    Tokyo aims to curb health care costs: "Keep the elderly at home, stop long term hospitalizations"
    The country is aging at a seemingly unstoppable pace, the birth rate continues to decline and the cost of the hospital sector soars to 350 billion Euros per year. The government is trying to lower the numbers and announces a reduction in reimbursements for surgically inserted feeding tubes, which currently include 260 thousand elderly.

    25/02/2017 14:00:00 JAPAN
    Tokyo, past forced sterilisations and today’s demographic winter

    Approximately 25,000 sterilisations and 60,000 forced abortions were performed under the Eugenic Protection Act, which was abolished in 1996. Some call for an official apology and compensation for the victims. Japan’s grave demographic crisis requires new policies to promote life.



    28/12/2012 JAPAN
    The world has a new dean: the Japanese Kimura is the oldest man alive
    At 115 years and 253 days, Jiroemon Kimura is now the oldest living person in the world. In good health and "with great desire to live," he was born during the reign of Queen Victoria. But his record is part of a social emergency for Japan's aging population and falling birth rates.

    31/01/2013 TAIWAN
    Taiwan's pension funds are like a train headed towards a cliff
    An aging population and low birth rate are a threat to the country's pension funds. Those for military, civil service and teachers are in fact expected to go bankrupt between 2019 and 2027. The issue has sparked an intense debate between and within parties.
    Editor's choices
    EGYPT – VATICAN
    Pope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East



    In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”


    ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPT
    A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.