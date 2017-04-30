|
|
» 05/05/2017, 14.57
JAPAN
Tokyo, never so few children. Only 15.71 million under 15
More than 890 rural communities are in danger of extinction by 2040. 8.05 million males, 7.67 million females. Children account for 12.4% of the total population. The Tokyo Prefecture is in contradiction with the rest of the country. Archbishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi: "This trend can affect the very existence of parishes."
See also
08/03/2016 17:25:00 JAPAN
‘Death with dignity’ debate troubling Japan, as it opens the door to euthanasia
Health spending now stands at US$ 350 billion, one third for people over 75. With a low birth rate , the country’s population shrank for the first time last year. The issue is front and centre on TV, in newspapers and parliament. For one pro-life group, it would lead to “genetic selection”.
24/03/2014 JAPAN
Tokyo aims to curb health care costs: "Keep the elderly at home, stop long term hospitalizations"
The country is aging at a seemingly unstoppable pace, the birth rate continues to decline and the cost of the hospital sector soars to 350 billion Euros per year. The government is trying to lower the numbers and announces a reduction in reimbursements for surgically inserted feeding tubes, which currently include 260 thousand elderly.
25/02/2017 14:00:00 JAPAN
Tokyo, past forced sterilisations and today’s demographic winter
Approximately 25,000 sterilisations and 60,000 forced abortions were performed under the Eugenic Protection Act, which was abolished in 1996. Some call for an official apology and compensation for the victims. Japan’s grave demographic crisis requires new policies to promote life.
28/12/2012 JAPAN
The world has a new dean: the Japanese Kimura is the oldest man alive
At 115 years and 253 days, Jiroemon Kimura is now the oldest living person in the world. In good health and "with great desire to live," he was born during the reign of Queen Victoria. But his record is part of a social emergency for Japan's aging population and falling birth rates.
31/01/2013 TAIWAN
Taiwan's pension funds are like a train headed towards a cliff
An aging population and low birth rate are a threat to the country's pension funds. Those for military, civil service and teachers are in fact expected to go bankrupt between 2019 and 2027. The issue has sparked an intense debate between and within parties.
|
