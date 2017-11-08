|
IRAN - IRAQ
Toll of earthquake victims rises, thousands in the cold. The Pope's condolences
Prayers for the victims and those who have lost their loved ones. "Consolation and strength" to the authorities involved in rescue operations. In Iran, there are over 450 dead and 7,000 injured. Thousands spent the night in the frost.
