» 11/09/2017, 18.38
INDIA
Toxic Delhi takes extremse steps to curb pollution like alternate licence plates, closing schools and construction sites
The Indian capital is covered in a thick layer of smog. The level of pollution is like smoking 50 cigarettes a day. The Indian Medical Association wants the half marathon planned for 19 November cancelled. Local companies have handed out masks to employees, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have not.
