11/06/2017, 13.36
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Trincomalee, interfaith elementary school in the sign of unity and love (photos)
Children study in Tamil and Sinhalese. Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist and Christian pupils hold a common prayer. The school model, based on plans of the president of the time, was adopted in 1996 to promote inter-ethnic harmony.
