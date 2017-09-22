29 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/29/2017, 09.55

    NEPAL

    Trishna Shakya, 3, is Nepal's new 'living goddess' Kumari



    The child will be revered as the reincarnation of the Hindu goddess Taleju. She will be confined to a Kathmandu palace-temple until puberty. Activists and social network users complain that tradition deprives the living gods of their childhood.

    Kathmandu (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Trishna Shakya, three years old, was consecrated yesterday the new "living goddess" Kumari of Nepal. The little one will be revered as the reincarnation of the Hindu goddess Taleju until she reaches puberty. Throughout the period, she will remain confined to a historic temple-palace in Kathmandu, from which she may only venture out 13 times a year for the most important religious festivals.

    While her coronation was welcomed by jubilee songs, child rights activists complain that the living goddesses are denied their childhood. Even on social networks the reaction to the news was the same. A user wrote on his Twitter profile: "It's not a good thing. Keep her childhood safe.

    "The little one belongs to the Shakya clan and has passed a long selection of different peers. She will take the place of the former Kumari, Matine Shakya who is 12 years old, and who was consecrated in 2008 and will now retire".

    Her father Bijaya Ratna Shakya told AFP: "I have mixed feelings. My daughter has become the Kumari and this is a great thing. But I'm also sad she will be separated from us. " The little girl also has a twin brother, Krishna, who burst into tears when his sister left her family home in the arms of her father.

    The ceremony took place on the eighth day of Dashain, the most important festival in the Himalayan country. It combines elements of Hindu and Buddhist tradition. Kumari, which in Sanskrit means "princess", is chosen among the Newar, a community living in the Kathmandu valley. The selection criteria is very restrictive. Tradition demands that the child, in front of the sight of a sacrificial buffalo, not cry. Other physical attributes must be: an uncontaminated body, a lion's chest and legs like a deer.

    The "living goddess" tradition has survived the fall of the Hindu monarchy. In 2008, the Supreme Court ruled that goddesses are entitled to receive an education during the confinement in the temple-building where they can take the exams. Many ex-Kumari have complained about the difficulty of reintegrating into society after being dethroned.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Nepal
    Kathmandu
    Living Kumaridea
    Trishna Shakya
    Selection
    Consecration
    Newar Communities
    Hindu Goddess
    Taleju
    Childhood











    See also

    08/09/2014 NEPAL
    Strike by Nepali holy men endangers Indra Jātrā
    Taleju temple priests ask for higher wages. Without the performance of rituals (pooja), the festival cannot begin. Celebrated by Hindus and Buddhists, the event is the foremost event in the worship of Kumari, the "living goddess".

    21/07/2015 NEPAL
    Massive quake forced Nepal’s “living goddess” out of her home and into the streets
    Dhana Kumari Bajracharya, 63, is s “retired” reincarnation of the Hindu goddess Taleju Bhawani. She was enthroned in 1954 when she was two years old. Her niece Chanira was chosen as Kumari in 2001.

    16/11/2005 NEPAL
    Lawyer seeks respect for human rights of Kumaris, Nepal's young living goddesses
    Court claim stirs strong emotions in the country that worships 11 young goddesses. The lawyer insists her only goal is to modernise the tradition and protect the girls.

    29/01/2008 NEPAL
    Hindus from India and Nepal demonstrate in favour of the restoration of Nepal’s religious monarchy
    Thousands of ascetics protest peacefully on the border between the two countries, blocking roads for a day, chanting hymns and slogans. Extremists now threaten more actions if the government does not restore the Hindu king and monarchy.

    19/05/2017 10:14:00 NEPAL
    Elections in Kathmandu: secular parties conquer extremism

    The Hindu pro-monarchy party won in only one local unit. The Nepalese, majority Hindu, chose peace and coexistence with other religions.
    Editor's choices
    SYRIA
    Catechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence



    Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.


    CHINA
    What is Xi Jinping thought?

    Willy Wo-Lap Lam

    At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.