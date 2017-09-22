|
NEPAL
Trishna Shakya, 3, is Nepal's new 'living goddess' Kumari
The child will be revered as the reincarnation of the Hindu goddess Taleju. She will be confined to a Kathmandu palace-temple until puberty. Activists and social network users complain that tradition deprives the living gods of their childhood.
See also
08/09/2014 NEPAL
Strike by Nepali holy men endangers Indra Jātrā
Taleju temple priests ask for higher wages. Without the performance of rituals (pooja), the festival cannot begin. Celebrated by Hindus and Buddhists, the event is the foremost event in the worship of Kumari, the "living goddess".
21/07/2015 NEPAL
Massive quake forced Nepal’s “living goddess” out of her home and into the streets
Dhana Kumari Bajracharya, 63, is s “retired” reincarnation of the Hindu goddess Taleju Bhawani. She was enthroned in 1954 when she was two years old. Her niece Chanira was chosen as Kumari in 2001.
16/11/2005 NEPAL
Lawyer seeks respect for human rights of Kumaris, Nepal's young living goddesses
Court claim stirs strong emotions in the country that worships 11 young goddesses. The lawyer insists her only goal is to modernise the tradition and protect the girls.
29/01/2008 NEPAL
Hindus from India and Nepal demonstrate in favour of the restoration of Nepal’s religious monarchy
Thousands of ascetics protest peacefully on the border between the two countries, blocking roads for a day, chanting hymns and slogans. Extremists now threaten more actions if the government does not restore the Hindu king and monarchy.
19/05/2017 10:14:00 NEPAL
Elections in Kathmandu: secular parties conquer extremism
The Hindu pro-monarchy party won in only one local unit. The Nepalese, majority Hindu, chose peace and coexistence with other religions.
