» 02/01/2017, 16.02
USA - MIDDLE EAST
Bernardo Cervellera
Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
