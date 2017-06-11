|
|
» 11/06/2017, 10.41
JAPAN - USA - ASIA
Trump’s trip to Asia: one eye on North Korea, one on trade
North Korean threat on agenda in meetings with leaders in Japan, South Korea, China. But also the balance of trade. Attempts to encircle Chinese economic power in talks with Hanoi and Manila. Overcoming the Asia-Pacific area, which now becomes "Indo-Pacific".
See also
18/03/2017 12:13:00 CHINA-US
US Secretary of State arrives in China, after threats of military options against Pyongyang
Today the meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi; tomorrow with Xi Jinping. Patience toward North Korea "is over." Proposed boycott of Chinese banks and companies that trade with Pyongyang.
08/06/2017 09:43:00 KOREA
Pyongyang launches new missiles. Moon blocks Thaad development
The missiles launched today are not subject to the UN ban. They could hit "big ships". Further deployment of the US anti-missile system blocked for ecological reasons. Anti-Thaad protests in Seongju. Seoul is willing to continue intercultural relations with NGOs and charitable and religious organizations, but Pyongyang rejects them.
05/04/2017 09:31:00 NORTH KOREA
Pyongyang carries out new missile test, on the eve of Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
This morning’s launch aimed at provoking greater disaccord between China and the United States. The medium-range missile launched from Sinpo landed in the Sea of Japan. Beijing does not want the fall of Kim Jong-un, or the unification of the two Koreas.
04/09/2017 10:20:00 KOREA-ASIA
Global reactions to the 'earthquake' of Pyongyang's nuclear test.
UN Security Council convokes emergency meeting for this afternoon. Yesterday’s hydrogen almost 10 times stronger than the previous one. North Korea celebrates "perfect success". Seoul and Tokyo demand maximum increase in sanctions to bring Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table. Military exercises with missiles in the south. Threats to military operations by the US. For some analysts, the aim is to provoke China's embarrassment.
07/08/2017 10:37:00 KOREA
South Korean, US and Japanese foreign ministers meet in Manila to assess Pyongyang's position
Proposed mediation by South Korean President Moon Jae-in is backed by China and partly by the US. North Korean and South Korean foreign ministers have their first handshake since Moon took over. The UN resolution supports diplomacy in an attempt to ward off war. Moon and Trump talk by phone.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
TOP10
30/10/2017 FRANCE " ISLAM
A Muslim defends the cross of John Paul II that the state wants to remove
Kamel Abderrahmani
30/10/2017 INDIA
03/11/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
04/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
30/10/2017 SOUTH KOREA " CHINA
30/10/2017 IRAQ
01/11/2017 VATICAN
31/10/2017 VATICAN
31/10/2017 INDIA
31/10/2017 VATICAN " LUTHERANS
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®