Geographic areas
» 05/04/2017, 17.52
UNITED STATES – PALESTINE
Trump's 'easy’ peace does not convince Palestinians
The President of the United States met with the President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas. Bernard Sabella, Fatah's Catholic representative, and activist Adel Misk spoke about it. For them there are too many ambiguities in Washington’s position and inflexibility in Israel on important points such as refugees and settlements. Abbas mentioned hope, but both Sabella and Misk see a “dead-end’. The meeting was just a “sweetener” for the Palestinians.
Books
