03 January 2017
    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/03/2017, 09.37

    USA - NORTH KOREA

    Trump: a Korean missile on US "will not happen"



    The president-elect has responded to Kim Jong-un’s statements on the preparation of an intercontinental missile. Criticism of China.

    Washington (AsiaNews / Agencies) - "It will not happen”.  This is Donald Trump response to the statement made yesterday by the North Korean Kim Jong-un. The supreme leader claims his country is "in the final stages of preparing a test the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile", capable of hitting America.

    In a tweet the US president-elect challenged Kim Jong-un’s claims and criticized China's passive attitude towards its Korean ally.

    It is unclear whether Trump expresses doubts about the nuclear capabilities of North Korea or intends to refer to preventive actions.

    As for China, Trump wrote: "China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!".
    02/01/2017 13:11:00 NORTH KOREA
    Kim Jong-un: Close to the final testing of intercontinental ballistic missile

    In 2016, the country has carried out more than 20 missile tests, two of them with nuclear warheads. According to experts in 2017 "right time" to complete the nuclear arsenal.



    04/09/2006 NORTH KOREA  CHINA
    Beijing "summons" North Korean leader Kim Jong-il
    The Chinese government wants to stop Pyongyang from conducting missile and nuclear tests that are a violation of a UN Security Council resolution. North Korea's answer is to ban Chinese visitors from entering the Communist nation.

    12/09/2006 CHINA  NORTH KOREA
    Beijing tries to stop Kim Jong-il but save regime

    There is a crisis in relations, because of pressure exerted by Beijing to avert further steps by Pyongyang: after the missile launches, it may be considering an atomic experiment. The train of the "dear leader" has ground to a halt at the border.



    24/04/2012 NORTH KOREA - CHINA
    Beijing "rebukes" Pyongyang, ready for a third nuclear test
    A North Korean delegation flew to the Chinese capital and met with the communist leaders : declarations of friendship (customary) and updates on more military provocations. Which according to a source "are ready".

    30/05/2009 CHINA – KOREA
    Chinese general: no to North Korea’s nuclear program. Pyongyang prepares another missile launch
    Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Chinese People's Liberation Army says no “to nuclear proliferation” ad invites the international community to keep calm. North Korea is ready to test fire another intercontinental ballistic missile within the next two weeks.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


