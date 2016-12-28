Washington (AsiaNews / Agencies) - "It will not happen”. This is Donald Trump response to the statement made yesterday by the North Korean Kim Jong-un. The supreme leader claims his country is "in the final stages of preparing a test the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile", capable of hitting America.

In a tweet the US president-elect challenged Kim Jong-un’s claims and criticized China's passive attitude towards its Korean ally.

It is unclear whether Trump expresses doubts about the nuclear capabilities of North Korea or intends to refer to preventive actions.

As for China, Trump wrote: "China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!".