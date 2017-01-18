Washington D.C. (AsiaNews) – Yesterday morning, the President of the United States of America Donald Trump reinstated the "Mexico City Policy", which prevents US federal funds from going to international organisations that provide or promote abortion.

President Reagan first announced the policy in Mexico City in 1984 at a UN conference. It was rescinded by President Clinton, reinstated by President George W Bush, and rescinded again by President Barack Obama.

Trump’s executive order ends funding to the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF)), an organisation that favours pro-abortion legislation and policies for coercive population control.

The historic decision, announced the day after the 44th anniversary of a contested ruling by the US Supreme Court that sanctioned the "right" of American women to abortion even in the absence of health reasons, was greeted with great joy by those fighting for life and true women's rights.

Reggie Littlejohn, a pro-life activist and president of the Women's Rights Without Frontiers, has fought for years against abortion in China, especially the selective abortion of female fetuses.

"We are elated that U.S. taxpayer dollars will stop going to International Planned Parenthood,” she said reacting to Trump’s decision. The latter “has been working hand in hand with the Chinese Communist Party in their brutal, coercive population control program in China, which includes forced abortion and sterilization of women. We published an open letter to then President-Elect Trump, asking him to investigate and ultimately, to defund International Planned Parenthood for complicity with these women's rights atrocities. We are thrilled that he has taken this swift and decisive action. This is a huge victory for all those who have worked so hard to end abuses by IPPF and to relieve the suffering of women and babies in China."

The open letter slams the organisation's activities for supporting China’s coercive one-child policy since the early 1980s. Such a policy (which now has become a two-child policy) is responsible for hundreds of millions of forced abortions, sterilisations and a lot more suffering.

Urging the President to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into IPPF and its relationship with the China Family Planning Association, Reggie Littlejohn describes the horrors committed against Chinese women and captures the bitter contradictions of these foundations that are presented to the public as paladins of "free choice" when forced abortion actually is far from what women who undergo it want.

“If International Planned Parenthood stands for ‘choice,’ then why are they working hand in hand with the Chinese Communist Party’s coercive population control machine?” writes the activist.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities, has welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive order reinstating the “Mexico City policy”.

“We applaud President Trump’s action today to restore the Mexico City policy, which withholds taxpayer funds from foreign non-governmental organizations that promote or perform abortions overseas, often in violation of the host country’s own laws.”

“This is a welcome step toward restoring and enforcing important federal policies that respect the most fundamental human right—the right to life—as well as the long-standing, bipartisan consensus against forcing Americans to participate in the violent act of abortion.”