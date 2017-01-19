|
HONG KONG - ASIA
Trump effect: Asian markets climb after the Dow Jones passes 20 thousand points
Slight growth in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo and Seoul. For the first time the Dow Jones reaches 20,068.09 points. Trump’s promises of infrastructure and taxes boost optimism, as well as appointments of people from economic and business world.
