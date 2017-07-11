Seoul (AsiaNews/Yonhap) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump met at the presidential palace in Seoul today.

During their talks, the two leaders agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean ballistic missiles and discuss Seoul's introduction of nuclear-powered submarines and other advanced weapons with the aim of discouraging North Korean provocations. Elsewhere, in the South Korean capital protesters stage rallies in support and against the US president.

Highlighting the good relationship with South Korea and his intention to boost its defence, Trump said he did not wish to use force against North Korea but will if necessary.

For his part, Moon stressed that the purpose of new weapons is to deter North Korean provocations, but noted that “There must never be another war on the Korean Peninsula.”

For South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, military options are just a deterrent. "A resolution to the North Korean nuclear issue must be pursued in a peaceful, diplomatic manner."

During the summit, the two presidents also discussed changes to the US-South Korea Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which according to Trump harms the United States.

South Korea’s purchase of US military equipment will bring “the trade deficit down, which is very important to our people,” Trump said.

In Seoul, Trump’s visit was met by hundreds of protesters who rallied against his presence.

In Gwanghwamun Square, activists blamed Trump and his aggressive rhetoric for the regional instability on the Korean peninsula.

Some religious leaders also marched to protest against the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

South Korea’s Catholic Church too has spoken out against the arms race caused by growing tensions.

Other groups, including some Protestant churches, praised Trump's visit and the alliance between the two countries.