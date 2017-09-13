20 September 2017
    • » 09/20/2017, 09.26

    US-KOREA-UN

    Trump threatens the 'total destruction' of North Korea. Silence from Seoul and Tokyo



    Veiled criticism of China, Pyongyang's ally. The irony of Chinese newspapers. An attack on North Korea would hit the South, Japan, and the North Asia region.

    New York (AsiaNews) - In his first speech yesterday to the UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump threatened North Korea with "total destruction" if the US "is forced to defend itself or its allies."

    The United States has been threatening Pyongyang with "fire and fury" for rejecting  UN directives on its nuclear program, which threatens South Korea, Japan and even the United States directly.

    To what many analysts have called a "hate speech," the most direct allies invoked by Trump remained silent. Observers are surprised by the silence of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has so far expressed support for the US,  even in military options. Instead, a spokeswoman for the premier, Motosada Matano, declined to comment.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in's spokeswoman Park Soo-hyun, also avoided commenting on the phrase "total destruction," saying that Trump's speech shows "how seriously the US government is concerned with the problem" of Korea's nuclear program of the North.

    Although not explicitly quoted, Trump criticized China, speaking of "some nations" that "not only deal with such a regime," but arm and financially support "a nation that endangers the world with a nuclear conflict."

    Chinese newspapers ironized on Trump's speech, labelling it as "the bully pulpit” (Global Times) and "full of sounds and fury" (China Daily).

    Cui Zhiying, director of the Korean Peninsula Research Center at Tongji University in Shanghai, said “War is an unimaginable option and it should not be an option at all. It would hurt all parties, everyone on the peninsula and in the Northeast Asia region.”

    Andrei Klimov, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in Russia’s upper house of parliament, told the Interfax news agency “Any military conflict means deaths of civilians. It is especially odd as the US considers South Korea and Japan its allies, and they could be affected in case of a strike.”

     
    TAGs
    south korea
    north korea
    japan
    china
    russia
    united states of ameirca
    economy
    united nations
    nuclear program
    sanctions
    jae-in moon











    See also

    15/09/2017 09:52:00 KOREA
    Pyongyang launches another missile over Japan

    An open response to sanctions decided by the UN. Yesterday, North Korea threatened to destroy Japan and reduce the United States into "ash". Critics of China and Russia who still support the North’s economy. Emergency meeting of the Security Council.



    04/09/2017 10:20:00 KOREA-ASIA
    Global reactions to the 'earthquake' of Pyongyang's nuclear test.

    UN Security Council convokes  emergency meeting for this afternoon.  Yesterday’s hydrogen almost 10 times stronger than the previous one. North Korea celebrates "perfect success". Seoul and Tokyo demand maximum increase in sanctions to bring Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table. Military exercises with missiles in the south. Threats to military operations by the US. For some analysts, the aim is to provoke China's embarrassment.



    29/08/2017 10:12:00 NORTH KOREA-JAPAN
    Pyongyang launches missile over Japan: 'unprecedented' threat

    Shinzo Abe and Korean Kang Kyung-wha in talks with US allies. UN Security Council calls emergency session for this afternoon. Increased sanctions are expected to push the North into dialogue. But Pyongyang is able to circumnavigate them.



    05/09/2017 09:58:00 UN-KOREA
    UN Security Council on North Korea: War, Sanctions, Dialogue

    US Ambassador: Pyongyang is beggingg for a war. The patience of the US "is not without limits". For China and Russia call for efforts to curb rising tensions. Stop joint military exercises in exchange for dialogue with the North. Putin on the phone with Moon Jae-in. Trump proposes arms sales to South Korea.



    30/08/2017 10:48:00 KOREA-US
    Kim Jong-un: Missile over Japan, the first step towards Guam

    Yesterday’s  launch a response to the US-South Korean joint military exercises. Trump: All options are on the table. The UN Security Council condemns the launch as "outrageous". No further sanctions. China and Russia also criticize the US for increasing tensions.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA-VATICAN
    New regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital

    Bernardo Cervellera

    He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.


