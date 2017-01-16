|
|
» 01/23/2017, 14.14
TAIWAN – VATICAN
Tsai Ying-wen to Pope Francis: Together for non-violence and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait
The Taiwanese president sent a letter to the pope in response to his Message for World Day of Peace centred on non-violence. She heeds the Holy See’s appeal on behalf of women, children, and migrants, and for aid to refugees and earthquake victims. Taiwan is "a beacon for democracy in Asia." With mainland China, she calls for setting "aside the baggage of history and engage in positive dialogue.”
See also
27/02/2010 THAILAND
Bangkok: partial sentence for Thaksin, confiscated half of frozen assets
The former Thai prime minister and multimillionaire has a month to appeal against the sentence. The courts have seized part of his assets (1.7 billion Euros), the result of illegal deals while he was in public office. The ruling could trigger new violence in the country.
19/03/2010 THAILAND
Bangkok: “red shirts” reject overtures by Thai PM
Anti-government demonstrators confirm they will continue their protest, announce new action for tomorrow. They want to see the government resign, parliament dissolve and new elections held. Their target is the ruling elite and the military, against whom they have declared “class warfare”.
09/07/2009 CHINA
Urumqi is "under control" thanks to soldiers, the death penalty and publicity
Order maintained by 20 thousand soldiers. Death penalty for those who have killed, undermining coexistence between Han and Uyghurs. Campaign against "plots" of Rebiya Kadeer, accused of terrorism. Turkey will bring the issue of the Uyghurs before the UN Security Council. The fear in Beijing is that the ethnic problem melds with other situations of discontent and crises in the country.
10/04/2008 PAKISTAN
Death toll in Karachi clashes rises to 12
Yesterday's violence in Pakistan's economic capital exploded at the confrontation of two groups of demonstrators, made up of pro-Musharraf and anti-Musharraf lawyers. Buildings and buses have been burned: six of the victims died in the flames. According to analysts, there is a desire to discredit the new majority democratic coalition.
07/05/2012 RUSSIA
March of a million, more than 400 arrests on eve of Putin’s inauguration
The opposition rally in Moscow ends with hundreds of arrests and dozens wounded. Increasingly radical opposition, but Kremlin shows no intention of backing down. Uphill struggle for the new Russian president's mandate which begins today. Suspected of using religion to consolidate political power.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
TOP10
20/01/2017 INDONESIA
16/01/2017 PAKISTAN
21/01/2017 VATICAN - USA
18/01/2017 PAKISTAN
20/01/2017 CHINA - UNITED STATES
19/01/2017 INDONESIA
19/01/2017 VATICAN
18/01/2017 INDIA - YEMEN
17/01/2017 SOUTH KOREA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®