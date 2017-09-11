15 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/15/2017, 10.19

    TUNISIA-ISLAM

    Tunisia: Muslim women are free to marry non-Muslims



    Before they had to submit a certificate that documented the conversion to Islam of their promised bridegroom. Tunisia in the forefront of human rights: freedom of conscience and greater protection for women.

    Tunisia (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Muslim women may marry men of different religious confession, announced Said Garrach, the spokesman Tunisian President, yesterday. "All texts related to the interdict of Tunisian marriages with a foreigner, the 1973 circular and all similar texts have been deleted," he wrote on Facebook. And he added: "Congratulations to the women of Tunisia for the consecration of their right to freedom of choice of their spouse".

    Previously, promised brides had to deliver a certificate of conversion of the future husband to Islam. Only a few have been able to recognize their marriages in the absence of such a document, and only at the price of a legal battle.

    Tunisia is once again a state-of-the-art country in the protection of human rights. Among the Arab-Islamic countries, its constitution is the only one to guarantee freedom of religion (Article 6) and conscience.

    Additionally, in August, Tunis approved a law against gender violence, which also abolished the possibility of rapists to escape justice if they marry their victims. The example was followed by Jordan and Lebanon.

    There are still discriminatory norms in Tunisian law, such as those concerning inheritance, which provide that the woman inherits half that of her brothers. But with respect to their "sisters" in the Middle East, they enjoy many rights: they can do any profession, they have rights in many spheres and hold half of the posts in law and medicine. In addition, the law prohibits polygamy and allows the woman to divorce men.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Tunisia
    Human Rights
    Religious Freedom
    Women's Rights
    Marriage
    Interreligious Marriage
    Freedom of Conscience











    See also

    08/10/2005 INDIA
    Legalising child marriages "an attack against women", say church and NGOS

    Catholic leaders and women's rights campaigners slam the High Court ruling as "retrograde, outrageous and very dangerous". The Delhi Archbishop said: "The situation of women continues to worsen."



    06/05/2010 RUSSIA
    Orthodox: Europe allows freedom to criticise religions, but censors their voice in society
    In response to the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland, who termed religious beliefs as "myths”. For the Moscow Patriarchate, Europe which boasts "freedom of expression," restricts the right of believers to express their ideas in society, in particular on bioethics and homosexual marriages.

    10/09/2008 PAKISTAN
    Christian girl, kidnapped and converted by Muslims, returned to family
    The alleged conversion has been found to be invalid, because the girl is just 10 years old. But her sister, who was also kidnapped, has been judged to have married by her own will, because she is "more than 16 years old", although her relatives say she is only 13, and that they will appeal to the supreme court.

    30/09/2004 PAKISTAN
    Anti-blasphemy law: harassment and violence for all religions alike
    Even a minister admits that the law to defend Islam gets abused.  Four thousand reports of blasphemy against Islam since 1986

    10/12/2009 INDIA – HUMAN RIGHTS
    Human rights violated by extremism as well as religious and social discrimination
    For activist Lenin Raghuvanshi, “the human rights situation in India is shameful”. Religious fundamentalism but also “torture by police” and the “collapse of rule of law” are to blame. The country suffers from a “mindset” that hurts the weakest and non-Hindu minorities.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA-VATICAN
    New regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital

    Bernardo Cervellera

    He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.