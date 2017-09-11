|
|
09/15/2017, 10.19
TUNISIA-ISLAM
Tunisia: Muslim women are free to marry non-Muslims
Before they had to submit a certificate that documented the conversion to Islam of their promised bridegroom. Tunisia in the forefront of human rights: freedom of conscience and greater protection for women.
|
