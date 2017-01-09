|
|
» 01/16/2017, 15.15
TURKEY
Turkey’s parliament takes first step in favour of a presidentialist constitution
A second vote is scheduled for this week, to be followed by a referendum for final approval. The ruling party obtained the required three fifths needed thanks to the support of a far-right party. Kurdish MPs boycotted the vote. In recent days, MPs clashed in parliament.
