» 10/24/2017, 12.57
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Two Christians arrested in Madhya Pradesh for “forced conversions” of minors
Anita Joseph and Amrit Kumar were stopped at the Indore Railway Station. Hindu radicals accuse them of abducting six children. A Christian activist reports that those arrested were accompanying the children to a prayer meeting with their parents’ consent.
