|
|
» 10/27/2017, 18.43
MYANMAR
Two Kachin clergymen’s conviction is punishment for telling the truth, Catholic activist says
Dumdaw Nawng Lat gets four years and three months, whilst Langjaw Gam Seng gets two years and three months for defaming Myanmar’s military and for ties with “outlawed” groups. For a peace activist, the two "were convicted without evidence for a crime they did not commit". Words of ‘love, peace and justice” can come from Pope Francis’s visit.
See also
03/03/2016 13:49:00 PAKISTAN – VATICAN
Islamabad: Pope Francis accepts invitation to visit Pakistan
During a meeting with the pontiff in Rome, two Pakistani cabinet ministers extended the invitation. “We welcome the Catholic spiritual leader,” said Kumar Vankwani, a Pakistani MP. “We have not received any written information from Rome", said the bishop of Faisalabad. In his view, the visit is not likely to take place this year, but "If he comes, it will be a great encouragement and show of solidarity for Pakistan where people have been facing terrorism for years."
21/06/2015 VATICAN – ITALY
Pope in Turin: God’s love towards us is faithful, recreates everything, is stable and reliable
During Mass in Turin’s Vittorio Veneto Square before 40,000 faithful, Pope Francis mentioned God’s love and our ancestors’ strong, “rock-like” faith. The pontiff also mentioned the region’s “free and stubborn saints” who accepted God's love and spread it around the world. He encouraged the faithful to “face life with courage and look to the future with hope,” urging them to be open to migrants “who fled war and persecution in search of peace and freedom." To Our Lady Consolata, he entrusted this "land’s ecclesial and civic journey." Funds raised by the archbishop from the pilgrims to the Shroud were donated to the pope’s charitable fund.
27/05/2014 PHILIPPINES
For regional superior, the entire nation will mobilise for Pope Francis in the Philippines
Fr Giovanni Re talks to AsiaNews about the pope's announcement that he will make an apostolic visit to Sri Lanka and the Philippines next January. The visit "will become another important moment for the country, as it did with Paul VI and John Paul II."
15/11/2006 TURKEY VATICAN
Turkish nationalist paper accuses Bartholomew and Benedict XVI
The patriarch is accused of monopolising the event's TV coverage and the Istanbul press room even though the Patriarchate's involvement in this aspect of the visit's organisation is due to a lack of interest by Turkish authorities.
04/05/2006 NORTH KOREA - SOUTH KOREA
Joint visit to pope proposed by Catholics from north to those in south
The proposal "does not have a clear objective". "To obtain such a privilege, you'll have to show there is religious freedom. They told me this would be difficult".
|
Editor's choices
VATICANPapal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world
Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,
CHINA - VATICANWang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions
Li Yuan
In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.
TOP10
21/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
24/10/2017 RUSSIA
100 years after the October Revolution, the martyrdom of the Catholic Church in the USSR
Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz*
23/10/2017 INDIA
Kashmir: the bell of Srinagar church to toll again after 50 years
Nirmala Carvalho
25/10/2017 PAKISTAN
22/10/2017 VATICAN
24/10/2017 PHILIPPINES
21/10/2017 INDONESIA
22/10/2017 VATICAN
24/10/2017 IRAQ - IRAN - USA
23/10/2017 RUSSIA
Moscow, the proposal of the orthodox state marriage
Vladimir Rozanskij
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®