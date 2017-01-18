23 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/23/2017, 18.49

    CHINA

    Two-child policy produced more than 18 million newborns, but problems remain



    Births rose by 11.5 per cent in 2016 over 2015. However, child-rearing costs against low family incomes are not likely to stop the rapid aging of the population.

    Beijing (AsiaNews/Agencies) – The number of China’s newborns last year shows that the two-child policy – in effect since 1st January 2016 – is working, this according to the government’s Health and Family Planning Commission (HFPC).

    More than 18.46 million babies were born in mainland hospitals in 2016 – 11.5 per cent more than 2015, the highest since the record of 2000, said Yang Wenzhuang, a HFPC division director.

    Although these numbers are still below previous estimates, China’s family planning agency believes that allowing every Chinese couple to have two babies could push annual new births up to 20 million.

    In 1979 China adopted a one-child policy in order to focus on the nation's economic development. Implementation has often been violent, with huge fines on violators and even forced sterilisation and near-term abortions.

    In 2013 the government decided to ease restrictions to allow some couples (those with at least one spouse who is an only child) to have a second baby.

    Thanks “to the adjustment and improvement of the birth policy, the birth rate is growing steadily,” Yang said, adding that last year, because of the two-child policy, the number of second children born on the mainland accounted for more than 45 per cent of total births.

    Demographer Yuan Xin, of Nankai University, expects the number of annual births to peak in 2017 and 2018 at about 20 million, as women born in the late 1970s and early 1980s rush to have a second child before they are too old.

    Faced with an aging society and a shrinking workforce, Chinese authorities in 2013 decided to relax population controls by allowing couples to have a second child if one of the spouses was an only child.

    “[Before] there were about 11 million couples with one partner who was an only child, but the universal two-child policy means 90 million couples are now eligible to have two children.”

    As a result of this, the population is expected to rise to 1.45 billion by 2030, from 1.37 billion last year. Yet, experts warn that this will not be enough to reverse the rapid ageing of the population. Over 60s will make up 39 per cent of the population by 2050, compared with 15 per cent now.

    Socio-economic reasons will dissuade many couples from having more than one child, demographers said. In fact, China's new policy makes little difference to people like Peng Yajun, a Guangdong office worker.

    The soon-to-be-married 36-year-old woman only wants one child for economic reasons. "I'm an only child, I cannot afford school fees for two children and the cost of taking care of my ageing parents," she said.

    On some estimates, raising a child on the mainland costs about 20,000 yuan (US$ 2,900) a year - more than 40 per cent of the average household income.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    demographics
    newborn
    second child
    one-child policy
    restrictions
    births











    See also

    09/09/2004 ASIA
    Child illiteracy and child labour are the continent's main social ills

    One fifth of India's GNP is generated by exploited minors working in farming sector.



    19/12/2005 INDONESIA
    Child trafficking still going strong in Aceh a year after the tsunami
    NGO warns that children who survived the tsunami are still being sold in Malaysia to work illegally.  Illegal adoptions are discovered in Medan and Jakarta.

    26/08/2008 SAUDI ARABIA
    Riyadh, marriage of young girls condemned
    The Saudi Human Rights Commission is calling for a "clear and unambiguous position" from the government on these marriages, which "violate human rights by depriving a girl of her childhood". The Grand Mufti has also spoken out against those who force their daughters to marry against their will, or give them to elderly men.

    18/05/2010 INDIA
    Indian Church studies "anti-abuse code "
    The Bishops' Conference, together with Superiors of religious congregations in India, will meet to study the rules to be applicable to crimes of a sexual nature. The Bishop of Pune: "Zero tolerance for those who make mistakes. The Pope has shown the way, it is wrong to criticize him. "

    21/10/2005 CHINA
    In Shanghai three-month old baby up for on sale on internet
    Detailed offer to sale a baby appears on an internet site. The government spends only five dollars a month on orphans; its lack of interest in orphan care favours baby kidnapping and sale to childless couples.



    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - USA
    Pope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor



    Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.


    CHINA - UNITED STATES
    The Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war

    Wei Jingsheng

    As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.