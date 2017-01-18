|
CHINA
Two-child policy produced more than 18 million newborns, but problems remain
Births rose by 11.5 per cent in 2016 over 2015. However, child-rearing costs against low family incomes are not likely to stop the rapid aging of the population.
See also
09/09/2004 ASIA
Child illiteracy and child labour are the continent's main social ills
One fifth of India's GNP is generated by exploited minors working in farming sector.
19/12/2005 INDONESIA
Child trafficking still going strong in Aceh a year after the tsunami
NGO warns that children who survived the tsunami are still being sold in Malaysia to work illegally. Illegal adoptions are discovered in Medan and Jakarta.
26/08/2008 SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh, marriage of young girls condemned
The Saudi Human Rights Commission is calling for a "clear and unambiguous position" from the government on these marriages, which "violate human rights by depriving a girl of her childhood". The Grand Mufti has also spoken out against those who force their daughters to marry against their will, or give them to elderly men.
18/05/2010 INDIA
Indian Church studies "anti-abuse code "
The Bishops' Conference, together with Superiors of religious congregations in India, will meet to study the rules to be applicable to crimes of a sexual nature. The Bishop of Pune: "Zero tolerance for those who make mistakes. The Pope has shown the way, it is wrong to criticize him. "
21/10/2005 CHINA
In Shanghai three-month old baby up for on sale on internet
Detailed offer to sale a baby appears on an internet site. The government spends only five dollars a month on orphans; its lack of interest in orphan care favours baby kidnapping and sale to childless couples.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
|
