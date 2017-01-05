|
TURKEY
Two million children forced to work in Turkey, including child refugees from Syria
About 78 per cent work without proper papers, health care coverage, or work compensation. At least 56 children died last year in workplace accidents, but the number is probably higher. The increase in the number of exploited children is linked to the "significant growth" of child poverty. Underage Syrian refugees work illegally in the garment industry.
|
