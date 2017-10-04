|
|
» 10/11/2017, 08.58
UN - ASIA
U.N. Chief says death penalty has 'no place in 21st century’
He urged member states that still carry out executions to join the 170 countries that have halted or abolished the practice. China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Iraq responsible for 87 per cent of all recorded executions. In 2016, executions worldwide were down 37 per cent from 2015. The risk of a miscarriage of justice is an "unacceptably high price" to pay.
See also
03/10/2017 09:53:00 SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia reaches one hundred executions in 2017
The convict was executed for the murder of a fellow citizen. Recently the sentence was confirmed in appeal. Since July, the authorities have conducted an average of five executions per week. Activists denounce government's justice "frenzy". Among the reforms to promote the "moratorium on the death penalty".
31/01/2006 Saudi Arabia - Iran
UN to Saudi Arabia: An end to the execution of minors
At least 126 people on death row for crimes committed while still minors. Concern also for the execution of minors in Iran.
27/11/2015 SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh plans mass execution of 55 people in one day
These include those convicted of crimes related to terrorism and internal revolt. The executions are "imminent". In 2015 151 people executed, the highest number since 1995. Activists: the government uses the death sentences to solve the problem of internal dissidence.
08/11/2008 PAKISTAN
Pakistani Church against death penalty for cyber terrorists
The law signed by President Zardari includes the possibility of the death penalty for those found guilty of terrorism using the internet and computers. The justice and peace commission warns the government: "brutal punishments cannot correct or redeem our society." Criticism also from the human rights commission: this increases distrust of the judicial system.
26/11/2009 SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh: man to be decapitated for witchcraft
In a recent report, Human Rights Watch calls for the sentence to be overturned. Each year, dozens of people are convicted in the desert kingdom for acts against Sharia.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
05/10/2017 UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
04/10/2017 INDIA
04/10/2017 INDIA
05/10/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
06/10/2017 RUSSIA - SAUDI ARABIA
05/10/2017 VATICAN
06/10/2017 VATICAN
07/10/2017 VATICAN
06/10/2017 RUSSIA
Russian icons between faith, museums and business
Vladimir Rozanskij
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®