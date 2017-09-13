|
» 09/20/2017, 10.18
UN - IRAN - USA
UN, Trump attacks Iranian "rogue" and threatens "the end of the regime"
Iran, accused on a paar with North Korea of being a "rogue state". He speaks of "murderous regime" that promotes "destabilizing activities". Rouhani: If it reneges on nuclear agreement, the US will lose "credibility". Zarif: Speech from the Middle Ages.
