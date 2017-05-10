|
|
» 10/05/2017, 10.14
UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
UN: In Yemen Saudi Arabia has killed hundreds of children, hit schools and hospitals
In 2016, the air raids resulted in the deaths of 683 children and on 38 occasions targeted in schools and hospitals. In the United Nations list there are also Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels. The Saudi Arabian coalition denies having "intentionally" hit civilians or civilian infrastructure. Publication of the final document expected by the end of the month.
See also
18/08/2017 09:30:00 YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA - UN
UN: Over half of the children killed in Yemen conflict killed by Saudi bombs
A United Nations draft report document’s an indictment against Riyadh. The attacks of the Arab coalition in 2016 killed 683 children on a total of 1340. Damage to schools and hospitals caused by Saudi raids (38 out of 52). Cholera emergency continues: cases exceed half a million.
09/08/2017 08:59:00 YEMEN
ICRC: Airstrikes against Yemen Civilians are an Alarming Trend
Recent airstrikes hit the Saada and Taez governorates. In the latest incident, nine members of one family were killed and three critically injured. Casualties were between 3 and 80 years old. “We strongly deplore” the trend of targeting public places and private houses, said the ICRC. This pattern runs against the basic tenets of the law of armed conflict.
16/03/2016 10:03:00 YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi raid hits Yemeni market: 41 civilians killed, 35 wounded
Raid targets Mustabaa town, in the northern province of Hajja, a stronghold of the Houthi rebels. Local sources said that the death toll "is going to increase." A site close to the rebels speak of 65 dead and 55 wounded, all civilians. The medical facilities of the neighboring area on brink of collapse. Over past year the Saudi coalition repeatedly targeted civilian sites.
16/08/2016 09:45:00 YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi air strike hits Yemeni hospital: 11 dead, at least 19 injured
The attack devastated a MSF facility in the city of Abs, Hajjab province. The victims include members of the international NGO staff. A strike follows days of intense bombing against the Houthi rebels. Previously an attack on a Koranic school in Haydan killed 10 children.
10/08/2016 10:45:00 YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
Sana'a: New Saudi raids against rebels, food company hit
Hospital sources speak of 14 victims. For the director of the dead factory have 16, all workers, and 10 others were injured. It is the first air strike of the Arab coalition in three months and follows the suspension of peace talks. The UN negotiator continues the dialogue in view of new meetings.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
28/09/2017 VATICAN " CHINA
03/10/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
29/09/2017 VATICAN
29/09/2017 SRI LANKA
Buddhist Minister: Buddhist attack on Rohingya shameful
Melani Manel Perera
29/09/2017 YEMEN - UAE - INDIA
28/09/2017 VATICAN
30/09/2017 TAIWAN
29/09/2017 VATICAN
02/10/2017 IRAQ
01/10/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®