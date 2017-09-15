|
|
» 09/21/2017, 09.45
UN - IRAN - UNITED STATES
UN: Rouhani defends nuclear deal, criticizing "the ignorant and hateful" Trump
The Iranian leader replies to the "ignorant, absurd, and hateful" speech of the US President, calling it "unsuitable" for the United Nations Assistance. Iran will remain faithful to the covenant, but is ready to respond "resolutely" to external violations. The US will end up "destroying their own credibility".
|
|
