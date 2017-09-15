

» 09/21/2017, 09.45



UN - IRAN - UNITED STATES UN: Rouhani defends nuclear deal, criticizing "the ignorant and hateful" Trump



The Iranian leader replies to the "ignorant, absurd, and hateful" speech of the US President, calling it "unsuitable" for the United Nations Assistance. Iran will remain faithful to the covenant, but is ready to respond "resolutely" to external violations. The US will end up "destroying their own credibility". New York (AsiaNews / Agencies) - An "ignorant, absurd, and hate-filled speech unfit for an audience like that of the United Nations" pronounced by a "rogue that has just emerged" on the scene of "international politics". These were the words of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in his speech yesterday at UN in New York, where the General Assembly is taking place, in response to the attack launched earlier by Donald Trump. The leader of the Islamic Republic also added that the United States will "destroy their credibility" if they abandon the agreement on the Iranian atomic program (Jcpoa), which was signed in 2015 by its predecessor, Barack Obama. I declare before you that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be the first country to violate the agreement," Rowhani said. "But it will respond decisively and resolutely to its violation by any party." And it will be "a pity" if a deal reached with the hard work and the result of a long mediation will be destroyed by Trump. If the pact was to be broken, the Iranian leader concluded, "the whole world has lost a great opportunity" on the path of peace and security. In his talk of warlike rhetoric, President Trump had fluttered against a group of "rogue" states, including Iran and North Korea, whose "regimes" must be "overturned". He said, as already stated in the past, that the nuclear agreement with Tehran is "a source of embarrassment" for the United States and is ready to withdraw it. We can not, concluded the White House tenant, allow a "murderous regime" to perpetrate their "destabilizing activities". And we cannot, he continued, endorse an agreement like Jcpoa, with a country that "agrees to implement a nuclear program," and to which the West has the duty to"end the Tehran regime". Last month, the US administration said Iran is keeping faith in the terms set out in the agreement itself. However, according to Trump, the Islamic Republic would be violating "the spirit" sowing "death and destruction" throughout the world. The reference is to Tehran's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen. It should be pointed out, however, that the Nuclear deal does not contain restrictions on Iran's military efforts - engaged alongside Iraq's own militias in the struggle against the Islamic State (IS, formerly Isis) - outside the national borders. In response to President Trump's attitude and speeches, his Iranian counterpart has repeatedly replied using the word "moderation". He wanted to show the conciliatory face of power in leadership in Tehran, pointing out that "we do not only preach moderation, we also apply it concrete." At the end of yesterday's day the US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in an interview with CBS, said that Trump's words "are not a clear signal he intends to withdraw [from the nuclear agreement]," but are "a clear signal that he is not happy about the agreement."







