» 05/05/2017, 09.27
SYRIA - UN
UN: Security zones in Syria an encouraging agreement, but it needs to be verified
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appreciates the commitment of Russia, Turkey and Iran to try to "end" the use of weapons. Four de-escalation areas. They will remain in force for at least six months. But the Syrian delegation and the rebels’ representatives in Astana refuse to sign. In Sochi Turkey and Russia relaunch bilateral cooperation.
See also
04/05/2017 10:22:00 SYRIA - RUSSIA - TURKEY
Moscow: security zones and no-fly zones to strengthen ceasefire in Syria
Russian President Putin spoke with US President Trump and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan. The aim is to facilitate the return of refugees and the delivery of aid to the population. It is also expected that foreign troops will be sent as observers. The rebels have suspended participation in Astana talks in protest of government air raids.
28/01/2017 13:50:00 SYRIA – RUSSIA – TURKEY
After Astana, Moscow manoeuvring to become the supreme arbiter of the Syrian conflict
Trump signed two executive order to keep "terrorists" out of the US. Giving priority to Christian refugees, he suspends admissions for Syrians. For 90 days, Iraqis, Iranians, Somalis, Libyans, Sudanese and Yemenis are barred from the US. Iran’s president responds by rejecting walls. Meanwhile, talks about Syria’s future continue. On the recent Astana talks, we propose the reflection of an expert. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
23/01/2017 17:41:00 KAZAKHSTAN – SYRIA
Syria peace talks start in Astana amid a "war of words" between government and rebels
For the first time, government delegates and representatives of armed groups meet. Rebels refuse to hold the first session “face-to-face” to protest the government’s failure to respect the truce. Syria’s chief negotiator calls the opposition’s attitude "provocative". Russia’s role and Turkey’s shift are key factors.
10/03/2016 10:00:00 SYRIA - UN
From March 14 to 24 new round of peace talks on Syria
Indirect dialogue through mediation of UN envoy. The truce has enabled the delivery of humanitarian aid in many areas that were under siege. Still no help in Daraya and Douma, besieged by government forces, and Deir Ezzor, besieged by ISIS.
30/12/2016 09:51:00 SYRIA - RUSSIA - TURKEY
Truce between the Syrian government and rebels holds. Most “serious" to date
The cease-fire came into force at midnight and seems to hold over much of the territory. Outbreaks of violence in Idlib and in the eastern part of Damascus. Analysts and experts talk of "serious" truce with a greater chance of success than in the past. Washington excluded from the negotiating table.
Editor's choices
EGYPT – VATICANPope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPTA Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
Books
