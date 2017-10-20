|
» 10/27/2017, 09.39
SYRIA - UN
UN: Syrian government used chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun attack
The report elaborated by a panel of experts accuses Damascus of using sarin gas. US Ambassador to the UN: "A confirmation of what we knew for a long time". No comment from Damascus and Moscow. On November 28 a new round of UN peace talks in Geneva.
07/09/2017 10:14:00 SYRIA - UN
UN: Syria used sarin gas on Khan Sheikhoun
According to experts, a government Su-22 jet dropped four bombs: three conventional ones and one with the Soviet chemical manufacturing agent. Damascus rejects accusations and speaks of fake news. De Mistura urges "political process": Damascus cannot declare victory and the rebels must accept their defeat.
07/05/2013 SYRIA - UN
UN falters on attributing use of chemical weapons by rebels
The UN Commission of Inquiry on War Crimes confirms that you have not reached any " definitve conclusions “ on who used prohibited weapons. The media had given value to concluding statements of Commissioner Carla Dal Ponte against the rebels.
05/04/2017 10:47:00 SYRIA - UN
UN Summit on Idlib chemical attack. The West accuses Assad. Moscow exonerates him
The latest death toll speaks of 72 dead, including 20 children, hundreds wounded. London, Washington and Brussels accuse the regime in Damascus, guilty of "war crime". For Russia it is a chemical factory of the rebels was hit. Sources tell AsiaNews: "Prudence" in judgments and "thorough check" of the facts, in a context of "war of propaganda and information".
29/08/2013 US- SYRIA
Obama 'sure' of Damascus’ use of chemical weapons, but unsure of what action to take
The American public is 60% opposed to any military intervention in Syria. British Prime Minister Cameron blocked by parliament: No action before the results of the UN inspection on use of Chemical Weapons. New videos on the use of chemical weapons by the Free Syrian Army . Ban Ki -moon : Give experts time.
19/09/2013 SYRIA -UN
Assad reiterates his innocence. A year and a billion dollars to destroy chemical weapons
Syria has handed over more "evidence" on the use of gas by the rebels to Russia. Russian diplomacy judges the UN report "biased". According to the UN, the trajectories of missiles with lethal weapons come from an area under army control, but the target area is in the hands of the rebels and was manipulated.
