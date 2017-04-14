|
|
» 04/18/2017, 16.17
SYRIA - UN
UN: convoy attack in Aleppo a crime. Toll rises to 126 victims
68 children are among the dead. At the moment there is no official confirmation of who is responsible for the massacre. Civilians targeted as they were fleeing the towns of Foah and Kefraya under government siege. The Western media alludes to involvement of Damascus. But all indications point to al Qaeda.
|
|
