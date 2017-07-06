|
|
» 07/13/2017, 10.18
YEMEN - UN
UN: fighting parties and foreign allies to blame for deadly cholera epidemic
UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs speaks of "scandal" caused "entirely by man". The belligerents and those who support them too, "direct, supply, fight and perpetrate" violence. Contagious cases have risen to 320,000, at least 1740 casualties. 250 million dollars needed to deal with the emergency, so far only 47 collected.
|
|
