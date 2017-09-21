|
SYRIA - UN
UN Special Envoy's appeal for new peace talks in Syria
De Mistura calls for an eighth round of meetings between the end of October and the beginning of November. He invites the parties in the struggle to "evaluate the situation with realism" and prepare for negotiations in a "serious" and "responsible" manner. UN Expert: violations of international humanitarian law continue.
