» 01/18/2017, 17.03
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
UN agency report indicates that more than 900,000 people are affected by drought (photos)
Water shortages affect 23 out of 25 districts. Rain has not fallen in some parts of the country since March. Government emergency toll-free number is available. Officials have been mobilised in the most affected areas. Tamils make offerings to the gods to get rain.
