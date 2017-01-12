18 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/18/2017, 17.03

    SRI LANKA

    UN agency report indicates that more than 900,000 people are affected by drought (photos)

    Melani Manel Perera

    Water shortages affect 23 out of 25 districts. Rain has not fallen in some parts of the country since March. Government emergency toll-free number is available. Officials have been mobilised in the most affected areas. Tamils make offerings to the gods to get rain.

    Colombo (AsiaNews) – A report by the World Food Program (WFP), the UN agency that deals with world hunger, reports that more than 900,000 people are suffering from the consequences of severe drought, the worst since 2006.

    The report was presented on Monday to President Maithripala Sirisena, who had already set up a task force to monitor the situation and called on all people to avoid wasting water and electricity.

    The survey indicates that 23 of the country’s 25 districts have been badly affected by drought conditions. In some areas there has been no rain since last March, in others since June.

    Temperatures are also subject to huge swings between day and night, causing further hardships for people.

    According to the Disaster Management Centre, water is in short supply for domestic, personal and agricultural use.

    To deal with the situation, the authorities set up a toll-free number - 117 – to inform the public. The Centre’s media spokesman said that officials are on 24-hr stand-by to respond to any situation.

    The government has also deployed members of its Task Force in nine most affected districts.

    In Trincomalee, about 440 families (1,381 people) are without water. In Kandy district, 679 families (2,510 people) are short of water resources. Even in the districts of Mannar and Jaffna, residents are affected by the lack of rain (more than 34,000 and 85,000 respectively).

    "Water levels are so low that people cannot irrigate their paddies,” Romesh Madusanka told AsiaNews.

    To avert further suffering and win nature’s favour, farmers in affected Tamil areas have begun to celebrate the Hindu ritual of puja (offering to the gods) to get rain.

    (Photos courtesy of Prasad Purnimal and Romesh Madhusanka)

    SiccitÃ  in Sri Lanka-1
    SiccitÃ  in Sri Lanka-1


    SiccitÃ  in Sri Lanka-2
    SiccitÃ  in Sri Lanka-2


    SiccitÃ  in Sri Lanka-3
    SiccitÃ  in Sri Lanka-3


    SiccitÃ  in Sri Lanka-4
    SiccitÃ  in Sri Lanka-4


    SiccitÃ  in Sri Lanka-5
    SiccitÃ  in Sri Lanka-5


    SiccitÃ  in Sri Lanka-6
    SiccitÃ  in Sri Lanka-6
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    sri lanka
    drought
    world food program
    report
    rain
    water levels
    toll-free number











    See also

    22/07/2013 NEPAL
    Fearing death from poisoning, Nepali children flee school
    After pupils died in India from pesticide-tainted food, about 50 per cent of children in Nepal's rural schools stay away. Despite government guarantees that food served in school is of good quality, experts complain of spoilt flower and poisonous meals.

    04/10/2008 CHINA
    Beijing, after milk, melamine in soy milk, too
    Recalls of Chinese products around the world are expanding. The Chinese government admits errors and lack of respect for the rules. The nation's dairy industry is at risk.

    21/12/2011 ASIA
    Christianity is the world’s largest religion
    About one-third of the world’s people—2.18 billion—are classified as Christians, according to a Pew Forum survey. About 50.1 per cent of them are Catholics. In 100 years, the followers of Christ have increased four-fold but growth has left their proportion of the overall population almost unchanged. Significant increases have been recorded in Asia, which has the largest minorities, in China and India.

    20/07/2007 CHINA – UNITED STATES
    Beijing using diplomacy, greater controls and swift punishment to re-conquer US market
    China intervenes to repair image disaster following tainted food scandals. Faulted companies are shut down; officials are arrested. Beijing and Washington are set to discuss new steps to solve the problem.

    21/07/2004 NORTH KOREA
    Open borders for South Korean rice




    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.