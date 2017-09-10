09 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/09/2017, 09.37

    TURKEY - UNITED STATES

    US, Turkey Mutually Suspend Visa Services in Escalating Row



    Diplomatic row sparked by the arrest of a Turkish staffer at the American mission in Istanbul. The employee was remanded in custody on accusations of links to the group of US-based preacher Gulen, blamed by Ankara for last year's failed coup. Ties between Putin and Erdogan are getting stronger. 

     

    Ankara (AsiaNews/Agencies) - The United States and Turkey on Sunday scaled back visa issuing services in each other's countries in a deepening diplomatic row sparked by the arrest of a Turkish staffer at the American mission in Istanbul.

    The American embassy in Ankara said that "recent events" forced the US government to reassess Turkey's "commitment" to the security of US mission services and personnel in the country.

    In order to minimise the number of visitors while the assessment is carried out, "effective immediately we have suspended all non-immigrant visa services at all US diplomatic facilities in Turkey," it said.

    Non-immigrant visas are issued to all those travelling to the United States for tourism, medical treatment, business, temporary work or study. Immigrant visa services are only for those seeking to live in the US permanently.

    Turkey responded by suspending "all visa services" for Americans in the US, saying the measures also apply to visas issued online and at the border.

    In an apparent attempt to mock the US announcement, the Turkish embassy in Washington issued two statements that were almost word-for-word copies of that from the American embassy in Ankara.

    Beyond its mention of "recent events", the American embassy statement made no explicit mention of the arrest by Turkish authorities of a local Turkish staffer working at the US consulate in Istanbul.

    The employee was remanded in custody by an Istanbul court late Wednesday on accusations of links to the group of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for last year's failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    Analysts and experts point to an ever-stronger bond between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin behind the controversy that is pitting Ankara and Washington against each other.  This is confirmed by the recent billion-dollar deal for the sale of the Russian S-400 to Turkey, which has irritated - and not least - the NATO allies.

     
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    turkey
    us
    russia
    visa
    diplomacy
    row
    erdogan
    trump
    controversy
    peace
    war.











    See also

    23/02/2017 12:12:00 IRAN - TURKEY
    Turkish u-turn fuels renewed tension between Ankara and Tehran

    Turkish President spokesman tries to downplay crisis. Turkey does not want "an escalation" of words with Iran. But Erdogan accuses Tehran of  "destabilizing” the region  irritating the leaders of the Islamic Republic. Ambassador summoned, a ready response on the Syrian arena. Israel's moves to create an Arab-Turkish in front in an anti-Iranian key.

     



    08/09/2016 17:04:00 SYRIA – TURKEY – RUSSIA
    Peace in Syria and a new world geopolitics: Moscow celebrates the Erdogan-Assad alliance

    A meeting between the Syrian president and his Turkish counterpart is being prepared in the Russian capital with Putin's blessing. Moscow's role in the foiled coup in Turkey brought Putin and Erdogan closer, to foil Kurdish nationalist and separatist ambitions. The failure of Washington's plans opens a new game in the Middle East. Courtesy of the Observatoire géostratégique sur le Proche et Moyen Orient. Translation by AsiaNews.



    28/01/2017 13:50:00 SYRIA – RUSSIA – TURKEY
    After Astana, Moscow manoeuvring to become the supreme arbiter of the Syrian conflict

    Trump signed two executive order to keep "terrorists" out of the US. Giving priority to Christian refugees, he suspends admissions for Syrians. For 90 days, Iraqis, Iranians, Somalis, Libyans, Sudanese and Yemenis are barred from the US. Iran’s president responds by rejecting walls. Meanwhile, talks about Syria’s future continue. On the recent Astana talks, we propose the reflection of an expert. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.



    21/07/2008 TURKEY - RUSSIA
    Bartholomew I in Kiev: a "victory" over Alexy II?
    The celebration of the 1020 years of Christianity in Ukraine risks being overthrown by the nationalistic interests of some Orthodox Churches, including Moscow. Ecumenical patriarch: Constantinople has never had political aims, but only spiritual interests in the growth of evangelization.

    07/04/2017 10:39:00 SYRIA-USA
    Saudi Arabia, Israel and Turkey applaud Trump. Harsh criticism of Russia and Iran

    Saudi Arabia and Israel praise attack which they also read as a message to North Korea and Iran. Turkey calls it a "positive", but not enough. Russia and Iran criticize the unilateral decision, Putin terms it an "aggression against a sovereign state."


     
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.