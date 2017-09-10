|
|
» 10/09/2017, 09.37
TURKEY - UNITED STATES
US, Turkey Mutually Suspend Visa Services in Escalating Row
Diplomatic row sparked by the arrest of a Turkish staffer at the American mission in Istanbul. The employee was remanded in custody on accusations of links to the group of US-based preacher Gulen, blamed by Ankara for last year's failed coup. Ties between Putin and Erdogan are getting stronger.
|
