13 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/13/2017, 22.40

    UN-ISRAEL-USA

    US and Israel leave UNESCO. Trump's doctrine dominates



    Trump is increasingly taking his distance from symbols of multilateralism. Since 2011, the United States had cut funding, accounting for 22% of the total budget. Unesco ‘s new general director to be voted today: Egypt and Qatar competing.

    Paris (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The United States and Israel will withdraw their participation in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Announced yesterday, the decision follows years of controversy since the acceptance of Palestine as a member state in 2011.

    Since then, the US has refused to pay its share of funding to the agency, for 22% of the total budget. At present, arrears amount to more than 500 million US dollars.

    The withdrawal of the United States will become effective by the end of 2018 when Washington establishes a permanent observer mission. The State Department communique followed a tweet by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announcing his intention to follow the American example.

    Washington explains the decision by emphasizing the agency's "anti-Israel" bias, whose decisions in the past have led to Israeli dissatisfaction. One of the most recent is the statement defining the "Tomb of the Patriarchs" (mosque al-Haram al-Ibrahim for Muslims) in Hebron as a "Palestinian" world heritage site. In fact, according to Israeli statist Uri Avnery, the definition is misguided, because it is not related to the property of the site, but to its geographical location.

    The USA's exit from UNESCO comes under what President of the Council on Foreign Relations organization, Richard Haas, described as "the doctrine of retreat" by US President Donald Trump. He is increasingly distancing himself from the symbols of multilateralism: in addition to withdrawing the United States from the Paris accords against global warming and a free trade agreement with Pacific Ocean countries, he is now threatening the nuclear agreement with Iran . In the next few hours, he is expected to address future US policies towards the Islamic Republic.

    Meanwhile, Unesco has reached the diplomatic crisis that has been plagued by the Arab world and the Gulf for months: Egypt and Qatar, along with four other candidates, are campaigning to take the general direction of the agency. Yesterday, China withdrew its candidate, supporting the Egyptian one. This evening there will be the last vote to choose between the French and Qatari candidate.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    us
    un
    israel
    UNESCO
    Jerusalem
    donald trump
    benjamin netanyahu











    See also

    20/09/2017 10:28:00 UN - ISRAEL - IRAN
    Netanyahu to the UN: Iranian curtain descends on the Middle East

    Applause for Trump's speech. Criticism of the nuclear agreement. When "the sun sets" on the restrictions, a dark shadow will be cast over the whole Middle East and the world. " He also accused the UN of not being able to distinguish "black and white, right and wrong" when it comes to Israel.



    27/07/2017 11:27:00 ISRAEL
    Netanyahu promises to 'expel al-Jazeera from Israel'

    According to Israeli Prime Minister, the broadcaster "incites violence" with tensions in Jerusalem. A reporter had filmed an Israeli soldier kicking a Palestinian.



    01/02/2017 09:43:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    Israel authorizes other 3 thousand houses for settlers in the Occupied Territories

    It is the fourth announcement in two weeks, since Trump became president. But the settlements in the Occupied Territories have also grown under Obama. It will make the establishment of a Palestinian State impossible.

     



    10/03/2010 ISRAEL – PALESTINE – US
    UN and US slam new East Jerusalem settlements
    Generally negative reactions greet Israeli Interior Minister’s announcement, which comes at a time when US vice president is in the country to re-launch the peace process. Inside Israel, criticism is heated. For the Kadima party, it sets “a new record for diplomatic stupidity.” Palestinians call for concerted reaction by Arab countries.

    10/03/2015 ISRAEL
    Netanyahu's speech to Congress: only political propaganda
    In his speech to the US Congress, the Israeli prime minister uttered words with little content. His aim was to draw attention on his party ahead of the 17 March elections. Negotiating a deal on the Iranian nuclear programme is the best possible solution. Both Israel and Iran are threatened by the rise of the Islamic State.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.