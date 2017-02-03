|
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Ultranationalist chief: Everyone is Hindu in India, even Muslims
Mohan Bhagwat is the leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He spoke at a Hindu conference in Madhya Pradesh. "Muslims are also Hindus by nationality but Islamic in faith." "Some evil forces will exploit the poor, the sick and the ignorant, and will ensure that they act against the country."
|
