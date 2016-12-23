|
CHINA - VATICAN
Elizabeth Li
Underground Church on Ninth Assembly: Chinese Catholics used as pawns and tools of political tactics
The Assembly ended yesterday aimed at "dividing the Church in China". For an elderly priest, "Pope Francis’ position is ambiguous and vague." Allowing underground bishops into China's bishops' conference would give them the majority. The "optimistic" towards Chinese government are either "naive" or "ambitious."
28/12/2016 10:03:00 CHINA - VATICAN
Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
28/12/2016 17:27:00 CHINA – VATICAN
Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
15/12/2016 13:08:00 CHINA - VATICAN
Legitimate and illegitimate bishops: Rice mixed with sand is hard to swallow
The "profaning" of episcopal ordinations with the presence of excommunicated bishops risks becoming an established accepted fact. The need to counter a servility created by 5 thousand years of imperial cultural. The intervention of a priest-blogger from China's northeast.
14/12/2016 12:38:00 CHINA - VATICAN
Card. Zen: The “slap” from Chris Patten and those of the illegitimate ordinations and Assembly for the Pope
The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong laments the silence of the Holy See on the ordination of bishops at Chengdu and Xichang with the participation of an excommunicated bishop. Upcoming Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives a slap down for Pope. The Ostpolitik "is a failure." "In front of evil... refuse to cooperate".
20/12/2016 15:46:00 VATICAN - CHINA
The Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations
A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.
|
