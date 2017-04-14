|
|
» 04/20/2017, 14.35
CHINA - VATICAN
Underground Priest: Easter renewal, with two full days of confessions
Following Pope Francis’ Lenten Message, the priests proposed catechesis, retreats, Eucharistic adoration, Via Crucis, works of charity. Renewal for individuals, families, parishes, society.
See also
15/02/2009 VATICAN
Pope: Confessing our sins restores us to communion with the Father
At the Angelus, Benedict XVI recalls the gospel episode of the leper who is healed, to recall that it is sin, and not physical illness, that separates us from God. In his passion, Jesus "would become like a leper, made unclean by our sins, separated from God: he would do all of this for love, for the purpose of obtaining for us reconciliation, forgiveness, and salvation."
04/08/2016 10:35:00 CHINA - VATICAN
Card. Zen: My concerns over China-Holy See dialogue and repercussions on Chinese Church
The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong highlights the ambiguities that drag on in talks and in the expectations of diplomatic relations between China and the Vatican: belonging to the Patriotic Association, which Benedict XVI called "incompatible" with Catholic doctrine (and which Francis confirmed); silence on the persecution of the faithful and priests; ambiguities over appointment of bishops. A critique of the revival of the Vatican's Ostpolitik.
12/04/2006 VATICAN
Pope: Easter reveals "evil does not have the last word; the risen Christ triumphs".
The Holy Week prompts Catholics to commit themselves to creating a more just world. Benedict XVI exhorted all to "reconcile" with God.
08/03/2017 12:37:00 CHINA
Lent, a time to satisfy the hunger and thirst for God among Chinese
Those disappointed by materialism, consumerism and communist ideology seek new spiritual sources. In various Chinese parishes courses for catechumens are organized, but also studies and Bible reading, Eucharistic adoration, the Way of the Cross and many acts of charity.
13/10/2016 16:55:00 CHINA – VATICAN
Who is responsible for the chaos in the Catholic Church in China?
Here is a reflection about Fr Dong Guanhua, who was ordained bishop without papal mandate taking office on September 11. This is an isolated case, condemned by many unofficial bishops. The underground Church has remained loyal to the Holy See for decades. Care should be given not to use this case for one’s purposes or to condemn others. The Patriotic Association raises questions of conscience.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
16/04/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
18/04/2017 PAKISTAN
16/04/2017 VATICAN
14/04/2017 PAKISTAN
Christians and activists outraged by student lynched for alleged blasphemy (Video)
Shafique Khokhar e Kamran Chaudhry
16/04/2017 VATICAN
13/04/2017 VATICAN " ITALY
14/04/2017 THAILAND
18/04/2017 MONGOLIA
15/04/2017 TURKEY
Turkey divided over tomorrow's referendum
Luca Galantini
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®