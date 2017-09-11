|
MYANMAR
Understanding for Aung San Suu Kyi’s position vis-à-vis the Rohingya
Rex Tillerson and British former diplomat make positive comments. Military still casts their shadow over Suu Kyi’s administration. Criticizing her jeopardises the democratic transition. “[F]oreign countries made their assumption based on questionable facts they obtained," said ruling party spokesman Aung Shin.
|
