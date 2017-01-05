|
CHINA
University of Guangzhou prohibits teachers to criticize the Party
The prestigious University of Sun Yat-sen has issued 10 bans for teachers to "improve the quality of teaching". The first three prohibitions are on "criticizing the constitution", "criticizing the Party" and "spreading religion and superstition."
|
