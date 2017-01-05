12 January 2017
    CHINA

    University of Guangzhou prohibits teachers to criticize the Party



    The prestigious University of Sun Yat-sen has issued 10 bans for teachers to "improve the quality of teaching". The first three prohibitions are on "criticizing the constitution", "criticizing the Party" and "spreading religion and superstition."

     

    Beijing (AsiaNews) - The prestigious Sun Yat-sen University, considered one of the most liberal poles of the country, has forbidden faculty to criticize the constitution and the Chinese Communist Party leader (CCP) in the classroom.

    Wednesday, the office of the university rector issued a list of 10 things that the teachers will not be allowed to do in the classroom. The first three prohibitions regard "criticizing the constitution", "criticizing the Party" and "spreading religion and superstition."

    Last month, Chinese President Xi jinping declared his intention to transform universities into "strongholds of the Party leadership " which "strongly support the right political direction." The 10 new government bans on universities, follow the "Seven Habits" issued in 2013 to control the spread of news online.

    Other restrictions required by the new guidelines of the Sun Yat-sen University include "use of cellphones during lessons" and " drinking after class." These new provisions aim to "enhance the professional standards of teachers, promote and instill good moral teaching and improve the sense of sacredness and admiration for teaching."

    Many professors who dared to criticize the communist authorities or its leaders were punished. Deng Xiaochao, a professor of art of Shandong Jianzhu University, was forced to resign for criticizing former communist leader Mao Zedong on Weibo.
