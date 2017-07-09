|
TAJIKISTAN
Upper house gives green light to law enforcement to spy on websites visited by Tajiks
According to one lawmaker, 80 per cent of the population with access to the Internet visits terrorist sites. For one expert, the real figure is around 5 per cent, whilst 80 per cent is the percentage of Islamic State recruits approached through the internet. Tajik authorities crack down on communications.
