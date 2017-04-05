04 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/04/2017, 14.08

    INDIA

    Ursuline nun, an “agent of God’s love and healing” through the medical profession in Assam

    Santosh Digal

    Sister Jyothsna is a pediatrician and works at the Nirmala Hospital in the village of Balukdubi. The Ursulines have been in the Indian state since 2006. About 90 per cent of the population lives below the poverty line, facing difficult diseases like malaria, typhoid fever, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and intestinal worms. Bad health practices and superstition thrive.

    Balukdubi (AsiaNews) – Sister Jyothsna is a nun with the Ursuline Sisters of the Immaculate Virgin Mary (OMI). She has worked for years in Assam, northeastern India, dedicating her missionary vocation to helping poor and needy patients. For her, this means acting as an agent of God’s love and healing through the medical profession.

    A trained pediatrician, she offers her medical know-how in Balukdubi, a remote village in Goalpura District (Assam), where the Ursulines run the Nirmala Hospital. "It is my joy to reach those who cannot be reached,” she told AsiaNews.

    Her congregation has been present in the Indian state since 2006. For the local population, "the hospital means hope, healing, and happiness,” she said. “Sisters provide healing and compassion as well as a high quality medical service at an affordable cost."

    In fact, “It is with this personalised and unique mix of treatment and medicine that we consistently strive to protect the health and well-being of the various communities we serve."

    Assam, one of the poorest states in the Union, is home to various tribal groups. Its population is largely illiterate, and disadvantaged. About 90 per cent live below the poverty line in homes built in bamboo with rice as the main staple, under threat from floods, soil erosion and ethnic violence.

    "People live day by day,” Sister Jyothsna noted, “selling firewood, raising goats and pigs, growing rice".

    Heavy rains are the cause of epidemics and illnesses. The most common are malaria and typhoid fever, whose effects are often aggravated by delays in diagnosis and treatment.

    Other medical complications include skin infections and respiratory infections, as well as gastroenteritis, hepatitis, tuberculosis, anemia, malnutrition, and intestinal worms.

    Good health practices are not well entrenched in the population. Superstitious attitudes are rooted as are the use of archaic medical practices. In villages, self-medication and reliance on information in stores selling medical drugs are commonplace.

    According to Sister Jyothsna, this means "that patients wait until the last moment before taking their illness seriously and going to the hospital," a situation "due to ignorance. In order to control problems, there should be greater health awareness."

    Other major issues are early marriages and frequent abortions, "which lead to high infant mortality. Many deliveries still happen at home, due to the lack of medical facilities or distance.”

    In light of this, nuns seek to "raise awareness among women and children through various programmes, and basic life-saving treatments. Each month we organise medical camps in the villages."

    In addition, “Many patients who come to our hospital with epidemic infections are treated free of charge. Showing God's love is our source of joy and faith."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    india
    ursulines nuns
    sister jyothsna
    pediatrician
    poverty
    epidemics
    diseases
    medical treament











    See also

    13/04/2015 NEPAL
    Nepal: Mystery virus kills 15 and infects 200
    The poorest villages west of the country have been hit by a strange unidentified disease. Doctors so far have only been able to treat the symptoms of those infected. Dr. Pun: "We, doctors also fear contagion." The government is distributing medicines with helicopters. The affected areas are the most mountainous of the country.
    Editor's choices
    EGYPT – VATICAN
    Pope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East



    In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”


    ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPT
    A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.