» 05/04/2017, 14.08
INDIA
Santosh Digal
Ursuline nun, an “agent of God’s love and healing” through the medical profession in Assam
Sister Jyothsna is a pediatrician and works at the Nirmala Hospital in the village of Balukdubi. The Ursulines have been in the Indian state since 2006. About 90 per cent of the population lives below the poverty line, facing difficult diseases like malaria, typhoid fever, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and intestinal worms. Bad health practices and superstition thrive.
|
Books
