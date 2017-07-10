|
|
» 10/07/2017, 11.04
INDIA
Uttar Pradesh’s nationalist government removes the Taj Mahal from tourist guides
The mausoleum is no longer on the list of attractions recommended to tourists. The new brochures show mostly Hindu monuments. The World Heritage Site pays the price for the nationalist policies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
See also
18/04/2017 14:40:00 INDIA
Tamil Nadu, police interrupt a Dalit Christian Via Crucis (Video)
The officers climbed on the altar and prevented the continuation of the Good Friday celebrations. Local official: "The Dalits have a church in their village." Christian leader: "Since Prime Minister Modi has come to power, attacks against minorities have increased."
28/07/2008 TURKEY
Terror in Istanbul, as Court mulls ban on Erdogan’s party
Two bombs were detonated yesterday evening causing the death of 16 people and injuring hundreds. Public security places the blame at the door of Kurdish rebels, but the real cause of tension in Turkey is a standoff between ultra-nationalists and the party currently in power which risks being banned, despite its strong majority.
09/12/2013 INDIA
Elections in India: "great concern" over victory of Hindu nationalists
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) wins in Rajasthan , Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Local Catholic sources tell AsiaNews : "The results are serious, because the party is supported by the fundamentalists”. Congress (secular party at the helm of the central government) lost because "the people are exasperated with corruption, the party did not present a real political program ; inflation is bringing people to their knees ."
18/04/2013 INDIA
Bangalore attack, "staged" by Hindu nationalists to win elections
Charge laid by Congress spokesman (the ruling party) on Twitter against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress colleagues distance themselves. For the BJP "insensitive and inhumane" remarks.
25/10/2012 INDIA
Signs of peace between Hindus and Christians in Kandhamal thanks to Church
In the village of Bodimunda, Hindu merchants and taxi drivers would refuse Christian customers for fear of penalties. Now Christians are no longer ostracised. In Dodobali, five Christian families were able to rebuild their homes and are now represented on the village council.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
03/10/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
05/10/2017 UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
02/10/2017 IRAQ
01/10/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
02/10/2017 MALAYSIA " NORTH KOREA
30/09/2017 SRI LANKA
An exhibit dedicated to Saint Joseph the Apostle of Sri Lanka
Melani Manel Perera
02/10/2017 NORWAY " ISRAEL
04/10/2017 INDIA
02/10/2017 VATICAN - ASIA
The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®