INDIA
Uttar Pradesh’s nationalist government to build a ‘grand statue’ of Ram in Ayodhya
The project forsees a 100 meter-high monument on the banks of the Saryu River. It will cost around 25,5 million euros. The Chief Minister wants to boost religious tourism to Hindu worship sites in the State. The city of Ayodhya is the scene of a long disputes between Hindu and Muslim believers.
See also
09/06/2015 INDIA
Neither temple nor mosque but a futuristic museum dedicated to Rama
India’s Tourism minister announced that the museum would not be built on the site claimed by both Muslims and Hindus. However, Hindu nationalist BJP lawmakers have pledged to build a grand temple. In 1992, Sangh Parivar radicals razed to the ground the ancient Babri Mosque and built a temple dedicated to Rama.
20/04/2017 13:02:00 INDIA
Demolition of Babri Mosque: Supreme Court incriminates three Bjp leaders
Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will be tried within four weeks. The sentence will be issued at most within two years. Former Chef Minister of Uttar Pradesh escapes court proceedings thanks to governor immunity. Ram Puniyani: "Hopes of Justice After 25 Years".
23/03/2007 INDIA
Hindu fundamentalists slam plan to pay additional compensation to victims of Gujarat riots
India’s central government wants to provide additional aid to victims of the 2002 Gujarat massacre, but the decision draws sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party which accuses the government of trying to buy Muslim votes in an upcoming state election.
22/09/2010 INDIA
No to more violence over Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid, Hindu leader says
Trepidation grows as the ruling on the Babri mosque demolition in Ayodhya approaches. A rising leader in the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party tries to reassure, saying that shared progress, not religious issues, is the goal.
01/04/2015 INDIA
Indian Jesuit backs Supreme Court decision against leaders behind Babri Masjid demolition
The highest court in the land issues notices to leading members of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The latter had been acquitted on charges of “criminal conspiracy” in connection with the violence of 6 December 1992 in Ayodhya. For Fr Cedric Prakash SJ, we need to “ensure that the generations to come will be able to live without fear in a free, tolerant and pluralistic India".
