INDIA
Uttar Pradesh, 433 extrajudicial executions since election of new chief minister
The numbers were released by the Lucknow government, which was formed in March. In his election campaign, Yogi Adityananth promised to reduce the crime. Between January and August, about 3,000 sexual assaults.
24/04/2017 17:06:00 INDIA
Uttar Pradesh: bishops call on new chief minister to defend persecuted Christians
The meeting with Yogi Adityanath took place on 21 April. Local Church leaders extended their best wishes to him in his new capacity. They also asked him to guarantee the security and protection of the Christian minority and its places of worship.
31/05/2017 13:23:00 INDIA
For Indian Nun, street children deserve a future
Sister Alice Kakkattupilliyil belongs to the Daughters of Charity. Since 2015, she has followed the education of 160 children aged 4 to 12 years . Her biggest difficulty is that children often do not want to go to school. "We must guide them with tenacity and fill them with optimism, patience, love and care."
02/07/2007 INDIA
Hospital bans HIV-positive woman from delivery room, husband alone to help her give birth
Doctors refuse to come near HIV-positive woman. Only her husband helps her through hours of labour to give birth to their child; he also cuts umbilical cord. Problem is widespread in hospitals, schools and villages. Bishop of Bangalore says Church is against discrimination, defends the right of HIV-positive patients to healthcare.
12/09/2006 INDIA
Lucknow: Muslims and Hindus condemn attack on Loreto Sisters
After Hindu fanatics attacked a school run by the sisters on 10 September, a group of scholars joined the Church of Uttar Pradesh in condemning the action and calling for fitting punishment to make an example of the culprits.
20/03/2017 11:53:00 INDIA
After the regional elections, the Hindu nationalists dominate in India
In Uttar Pradesh the new chief minister is Yogi Adityanath, a radical guru accused of numerous crimes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attracted the sympathies of the population despite the rupee ban. The Congress Party, usually supported by minorities and Dalits in distributing positions of power, failed to win support.
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
28/09/2017 VATICAN " CHINA
03/10/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
29/09/2017 VATICAN
29/09/2017 SRI LANKA
Buddhist Minister: Buddhist attack on Rohingya shameful

Melani Manel Perera
Melani Manel Perera
29/09/2017 YEMEN - UAE - INDIA
28/09/2017 VATICAN
30/09/2017 TAIWAN
29/09/2017 VATICAN
02/10/2017 IRAQ
01/10/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
