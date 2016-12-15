|
VATICAN
Vatican releases message on Buddha’s feast day (Vesakh), stresses shared path of nonviolence
Religions must work together because religion is often used to justify violence. Christians and Buddhists recognise the need to heal evil in the heart where it originates. They must promote peace education and respect for the environment as well as reject "hate speech" in the media and rebuild "broken societies".
|
