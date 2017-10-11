|
|
10/16/2017, 15.20
VATICAN – HINDUS
Vatican tells Hindus that diversity is a sign of richness, not intolerance
In its message for the Diwali party, the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue states that for lasting peace and true harmony “tolerance is not enough. What is also needed is genuine respect and appreciation for the diversity of cultures and customs within our communities, which in turn contribute to the health and unity of society as a whole. To see pluralism and diversity as a threat to unity leads tragically to intolerance and violence.”
