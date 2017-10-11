

» 10/16/2017, 15.20



VATICAN – HINDUS Vatican tells Hindus that diversity is a sign of wealth, not intolerance



In its message for the Diwali party, the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue states that for lasting peace and true harmony “tolerance is not enough. What is also needed is genuine respect and appreciation for the diversity of cultures and customs within our communities, which in turn contribute to the health and unity of society as a whole. To see pluralism and diversity as a threat to unity leads tragically to intolerance and violence.” Vatican City (AsiaNews) – The Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue issued a message titled ‘Christians and Hindus: Going beyond tolerance’ on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Deepawali or Diwali, the festival of lights. Based on an ancient mythology, the event symbolically represents the victory of truth over lies, light on darkness, life over death, good over evil. The actual celebration lasts three days, and marks the beginning of the New Year, family reconciliation, especially among brothers and sisters, and the worship of God. This year the festival will be start on 19 October. The message, signed by the Council’s president, Card Jean-Louis Tauran, and secretary, Mgr Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, M.C.J., addresses the issue of intolerance, noting that seeing “pluralism and diversity as a threat to unity leads tragically to intolerance and violence.” “We can rightfully acknowledge the many wonderful things that are happening throughout the world, for which we are very grateful. At the same time, we are also mindful of the difficulties which confront our communities and which deeply concern us. The growth of intolerance, spawning violence in many parts of the world, is one such challenge we face today. On this occasion, therefore, we wish to reflect on how Christians and Hindus can together foster mutual respect among people – and go beyond tolerance, in order to usher in a more peaceful and harmonious era for every society. “Tolerance certainly means being open and patient with others, recognizing their presence in our midst. If we are to work for lasting peace and true harmony, however, tolerance is not enough. What is also needed is genuine respect and appreciation for the diversity of cultures and customs within our communities, which in turn contribute to the health and unity of society as a whole. To see pluralism and diversity as a threat to unity leads tragically to intolerance and violence. “Respect for others is an important antidote to intolerance since it entails authentic appreciation for the human person, and his or her inherent dignity. In the light of our responsibility to society, fostering such respect demands showing esteem for different social, cultural and religious customs and practices. It likewise demands the recognition of inalienable rights, such as the right to life and the right to profess and practise the religion of one’s choice. “The path forward for diverse communities is thus one marked by respect. While tolerance merely protects the other, respect goes further: it favours peaceful coexistence and harmony for all. Respect creates space for every person, and nurtures within us a sense of “feeling at home” with others. Rather than dividing and isolating, respect allows us to see our differences as a sign of the diversity and richness of the one human family.” “We are challenged then to go beyond the confines of tolerance by showing respect to all individuals and communities, for everyone desires and deserves to be valued according to his or her innate dignity. This calls for the building of a true culture of respect, one capable of promoting conflict resolution, peace- making and harmonious living. “Grounded in our own spiritual traditions and in our shared concern for the unity and welfare of all people, may we Christians and Hindus, together with other believers and people of good will, encourage, in our families and communities, and through our religious teachings and communication media, respect for every person, especially for those in our midst whose cultures and beliefs are different from our own. In this way, we will move beyond tolerance to build a society that is harmonious and peaceful, where all are respected and encouraged to contribute to the unity of the human family by making their own unique contribution.” e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Vatican tells Hindus that diversity is a sign of wealth, not intolerance Middle East South Asia Central Asia North Asia South East Asia East Asia South West Asia Afghanistan Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Bhutan Brunei Myanmar Cambodia China East Timor Georgia India Indonesia Iran Iraq Israel Japan Kazakhstan North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Macau Malaysia Mongolia Nepal Oman Pakistan Philippines Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Sri Lanka Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Turkey Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Vietnam Yemen Palestine Hong Kong Jordan Europe Nord America Sud America Africa

In its message for the Diwali party, the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue states that for lasting peace and true harmony “tolerance is not enough. What is also needed is genuine respect and appreciation for the diversity of cultures and customs within our communities, which in turn contribute to the health and unity of society as a whole. To see pluralism and diversity as a threat to unity leads tragically to intolerance and violence.”



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

14/10/2005 VATICAN - ISLAM

Vatican tells Islam: "Let us continue on the path of dialogue"

To mark the end of Ramadan, the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue has sent its customary message to the Muslim community. Highlighted are a commitment to peace, the memory of John Paul II and the direction taken by Benedict XVI along the same path.



18/07/2014 VATICAN - ISLAM

Christians and Muslims should work fraternally for "justice, peace and respect for the rights and dignity of every person"

The Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue issues a message for the Muslims of the world to mark the end of Ramadan. "Despite being aware of our differences, [. . .] We perceive the importance of promoting a fruitful dialogue built upon mutual respect and friendship. Inspired by our shared values and strengthened by our sentiments of genuine fraternity, we are called to work together for justice, peace and respect for the rights and dignity of every person."



24/04/2014 VATICAN

Christians and Buddhists to foster together the growth of the community

The Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue issues a message for the Buddhist Feast of Vesakh to "join forces to educate people, particularly the young, to seek fraternity, to live in fraternity and to dare to build fraternity."



22/04/2015 VATICAN

Christian-Muslim dialogue: most Muslims are against killing in the name of God

In a statement, the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue warns against the" risks of increasing hatred, violence, terrorism and the growing and commonplace stigmatisation of Muslims and their religion." For this reason, we "are called upon to strengthen fraternity and dialogue” because “To kill in the name of religion is not only an offence to God, but it is also a defeat for humanity.”



03/04/2012 VATICAN

Let Christians and Buddhists guide the young to respect and tolerance for other religions

The Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue releases a message for Vesakh, Buddhism's main celebration. Young people must be educated to be "responsible human beings" and "be ready to join hands with those of other religions to resolve conflicts and to promote friendship, justice, peace and authentic human development."







