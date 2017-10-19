|
ISRAEL
Vicar in Israel: Hebrew-speaking Catholics 'peace workers' in the Holy Land
The small and "vibrant" Hebrew speaking community was born in the 1950s. "We help young people to form a clear, fearless, open Christian identity ". Commitment to interreligious dialogue. The need to bring the "two Christians sides " closer together. Religious and social work with the children of migrants.
11/10/2010 VATICAN – MIDDLE EAST
Church in Israel and Arabia, mission and religious freedom
Christians must leave their ghetto and stop being inward looking. They bear witness through their work, pilgrimages and daily ecumenical work. The Vicariate of Arabia is home to more than 100 nationalities. Despite the lack of full religious freedom, the Church is alive.
13/02/2017 18:07:00 ISRAEL
Holy Land: hope for dialogue and coexistence rises after Tagbha church reopens after arson attack
An interfaith ceremony and a Mass marked yesterday’s reopening of the Church of the Multiplication of Loaves and Fishes, victim of an arson attack by Jewish extremists. Israel’s president and moderate rabbis were present at the event. For Sobhy Makhoul, the weakness of the Israeli government encourages extremism. Catholic schools and agreements with the Holy See remain unresolved problems.
05/09/2017 17:02:00 HOLY LAND
Christian leaders accuse Israel of 'weakening the Christian presence' in Jerusalem
The heads of the Churches in the Holy City issue a joint statement, criticising the court ruling in the Jaffa Gate case. A “vital, vibrant” Christian community is an essential part of society. They appeal to the "faithful around the world, as well as the heads of governments, and all people of good will".
27/07/2017 14:57:00 HOLY LAND
Interfaith conference for peace and forgiveness held in Jerusalem
All three monotheistic religions in the Holy Land were represented. In a world where hurting others has become a "pastime", it is necessary to embark on a journey to build a future that is not marked by hate. Whoever hates is its first victim. It is crucial to educate children to carry these values into the future. For Cardinal Tagle, we must follow the example of Christ on the cross and bear witness to forgiveness.
12/05/2008 VATICAN - ISRAEL
Pope: peace and security in the Holy Land for Jews, Palestinians, and Christians
Receiving the new Israeli ambassador, Benedict XVI speaks of the 60th anniversary of the Jewish state, and asks that Palestinians be given the freedom to manage their legitimate affairs. Preoccupation over the emigration of Christians, and the hope for a rapid conclusion of negotiations on the status of the Catholic Church.
|
