» 09/29/2017, 13.26
YEMEN - UAE - INDIA
Vicar of Arabia: On 2 October, thanksgiving and prayers for Fr. Tom
Bishop Hinder invokes a day of thanksgiving for the Feast of Guardian Angels for the "unexpected" release of the Indian Salesian. He was "specially protected" for the duration of his abduction. Those who can not participate in the masses "will pray in their homes". Now it is necessary to keep "a low profile".
See also
14/09/2017 11:53:00 VATICAN-YEMEN
Medical care for Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil, who met the Pope yesterday
The priest, released after 18 months of kidnapping in Yemen, will remain in the Vatican "to secure his wellbeing and allow for his full recovery." Father Tom tried to kiss Pope Francis' feet, who raised him and kissed his hands. "I've always felt Jesus next to me." Renewed thanks to the sultan of Oman. The Major Rector: No ransom was paid.
12/09/2017 13:15:00 YEMEN - INDIA
Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil is freed
The Salesian priest had been kidnapped by Islamic terrorists in Aden in 2016 when four Sisters of Mother Teresa were murdered. The vicar of southern Arabia and the president of the Indian Bishops' Conference thank the governments that have helped in securing his release and all those who have prayed for his release. The thanksgiving of Sr. Prema, Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity: Fr. Tom's photo was placed on the Mother's tomb.
13/09/2017 09:32:00 VATICAN-OMAN
The Holy See thanks Oman for the release of Fr. Tom
Sultan Qabus's commitment to securing the release was decisive. The priest was traced thanks to "some Yemeni parties". Fr. Tom will be in Rome for a few days. The "strength in faith and perseverance" of his family. Today Salesian homes around the world, will celebrate with a Mass of Thanksgiving and Eucharistic adoration.
05/08/2016 12:01:00 INDIA - YEMEN
Indian Foreign Minister: Fr. Tom is well. Msgr. Hinder: Caution
Family members of the Salesian priest kidnapped in Yemen have met the Foreign Minister, who assured them. The Delhi government “is doing everything possible to secure his release”. Vicar of Arabia: "So far no one has ever had direct contact with him”.
27/04/2017 11:54:00 GERMANY - SYRIA - ISLAM
The Sword and Kalashnikov do not lead to God, says former Isis jihadist, convert to Christianity
Hassan Abu Hamza wanted to be called Paul, in memory of the saint who, like him, is of Syrian origin. He intends to retrace his footsteps of tolerance after being a fierce persecutor. Online there are those who accuse him of having betrayed Islam. Others think it is a "Daesh attempt to infiltrate" fighters in Europe.
Books
