29 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/29/2017, 13.26

    YEMEN - UAE - INDIA

    Vicar of Arabia: On 2 October, thanksgiving and prayers for Fr. Tom



    Bishop Hinder invokes a day of thanksgiving for the Feast of Guardian Angels for the "unexpected" release of the Indian Salesian. He was "specially protected" for the duration of his abduction. Those who can not participate in the masses "will pray in their homes". Now it is necessary to keep "a low profile".

    Abu Dhabi (AsiaNews) - Throughout his kidnapping, "the faithful participated in the Mass and prayers" for the release of Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil, the Indian Salesian abducted in Yemen in March 2016. That's why, after his release on September 12, "we think it's right to devote a day to thanksgiving" that embraces the entire territory, says Msgr. Paul Hinder, apostolic vicar of southern Arabia (UAE, Oman and Yemen), presenting the "Day of Thanksgiving" organized by the Vicariate to celebrate the priest's "unexpected" release after more than 18 months.

    "One way to thank not just the NGOs and the governments they have contributed - adds the prelate - but above all God who has watched over and protected him."

    The Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer will be held on October 2, in conjunction with the Feast of Guardian Angels and will involve all the parish churches with worship, prayer and adoration. Those unable to participate in the masses "because it is still a day of work", underlined Msgr. Hinder, "will hold moments of prayer in their homes." "I chose the day dedicated to our guardian angel - he adds – because Fr. Tom was specially protected in a very difficult situation. "

    Fr. Tom was abducted on March 4, 2016 in the nursing home belonging to Mother Teresa’s order in Aden. Four nuns and 12 others were killed In the attack, attributed to al –Qaeda affiliates. Fr Tom, 57, was born in Ramapuram, near Pala (Kottayam, Kerala), into a deeply Catholic family. His uncle Mathew, who died in 2015, also Salesian, is the founder of the mission in Yemen.

    At the time of his abduction Fr. Tom had been in Yemen for four years. The mediator role played by Omman was decisive in his release, who received in the following hours the praise and thanks of the Holy See. And just in the Vatican two days after the release Fr. Tom was able to meet and embrace Pope Francis.

    Emphasizing once more the "mediation" role of Omman in the release of Fr. Tom, thanks to his "relatively neutral" position among the various "groups and trends within the Muslim world", Msgr. Hinder speaks of a "liberation that was a relief for everyone". "The kidnappers - continued the prelate - took care of him, giving him the medicines needed for diabetes. This shows they did not intend to kill him, though they were still ready to do anything. "

    The priest, he adds, "always felt himself to be in the hands of God and was not afraid. I am convinced that it was his deep faith that helped him, a faith that may have impressed his own kidnappers, that we can not rule out. He is a really balanced man."

    For the apostolic vicar, Christians from all over the region "will participate in the celebrations, so many will do it privately. In these months many faithful revealed they were fasting and saying prayers made with the special intention of asking for his release. " We are all relieved, concludes the prelate, who calls, however, to maintain "a low profile" as it is "in the nature and mind of the same Fr. Tom "because this" is the most effective way to carry out our mission in this land. "(DS)
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    yemen
    eau
    india
    tom
    hinder
    islamic
    islam
    christian
    muslim
    fundamentalism











    See also

    14/09/2017 11:53:00 VATICAN-YEMEN
    Medical care for Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil, who met the Pope yesterday

    The priest, released after 18 months of kidnapping in Yemen, will remain in the Vatican "to secure his wellbeing and allow for his full recovery." Father Tom tried to kiss Pope Francis' feet, who raised him and kissed his hands. "I've always felt Jesus next to me." Renewed thanks to the sultan of Oman. The Major Rector: No ransom was paid.



    12/09/2017 13:15:00 YEMEN - INDIA
    Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil is freed

    The Salesian priest had been kidnapped by Islamic terrorists in Aden in 2016 when four Sisters of Mother Teresa were murdered. The vicar of southern Arabia and the president of the Indian Bishops' Conference thank the governments that have helped in securing his release and all those who have prayed for his release. The thanksgiving of Sr. Prema, Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity: Fr. Tom's photo was placed on the Mother's tomb. 



    13/09/2017 09:32:00 VATICAN-OMAN
    The Holy See thanks Oman for the release of Fr. Tom

    Sultan Qabus's commitment to securing the release was decisive. The priest was traced thanks to "some Yemeni parties". Fr. Tom will be in Rome for a few days. The "strength in faith and perseverance" of his family. Today Salesian homes around the world, will celebrate with a Mass of Thanksgiving and Eucharistic adoration.



    05/08/2016 12:01:00 INDIA - YEMEN
    Indian Foreign Minister: Fr. Tom is well. Msgr. Hinder: Caution

    Family members of the Salesian priest kidnapped in Yemen have met the Foreign Minister, who assured them. The Delhi government “is doing everything possible to secure his release”. Vicar of Arabia: "So far no one has ever had direct contact with him”.



    27/04/2017 11:54:00 GERMANY - SYRIA - ISLAM
    The Sword and Kalashnikov do not lead to God, says former Isis jihadist, convert to Christianity

    Hassan Abu Hamza wanted to be called Paul, in memory of the saint who, like him, is of Syrian origin. He intends to retrace his footsteps of tolerance after being a fierce persecutor. Online there are those who accuse him of having betrayed Islam. Others think it is a "Daesh attempt to infiltrate" fighters in Europe.
    Editor's choices
    SYRIA
    Catechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence



    Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.


    CHINA
    What is Xi Jinping thought?

    Willy Wo-Lap Lam

    At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.