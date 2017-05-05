|
|
05/11/2017, 15.21
HONG KONG – CHINA
Paul Wang
Victoria Park: Yes to pro-Beijing rally, no to annual pro-democracy march
The Hong Kong Celebrations Association has booked the area for the whole day. It usually does so only for the morning. The move is “to silence dissenting voices” and prepare the grounds for Xi Jinping’s visit.
|
|
Books
